Jamie Foxx ‘Waiting In The Wings’ For Katie Holmes Booty Call?

Is Jamie Foxx trying to get back into Katie Holmes‘ life? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and can report back.

Jamie Foxx Telling Katie Holmes ‘Hit Me Up’?

According to a recent report from OK!, things have slowed down between Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr., and Jamie Foxx is taking notice. The tabloid insists that Foxx is “hoping for a redo” and putting it out there that he’d be interested in rekindling his famous chemistry with Katie Holmes.

When Foxx and Holmes split, “Jamie was disappointed, though he understood she needed more of a commitment,” an inside source tells the tabloid. Holmes had seemingly moved on from Foxx with chef and actor Vitolo. That being said, “The word is it’s all over between them,” dishes the insider. Foxx has apparently been paying attention, because the tabloid claims he is putting it out there that he’s down to hook up with his ex.

The insider explains that if “Katie wants to meet up for some no-strings fun, he’s game.” Foxx is reportedly leaving the ball in Holmes’ court, but the source speculates, “She might take the bait, because their chemistry was off the charts!” The report makes it seem like things might not be as over for Foxx and Holmes as they may appear, and that somehow, they might make their way back into each other’s lives.

Jamie Foxx Waiting For Katie Holmes To Call?

So, is it true that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes might be reconnecting soon? Despite the story, it’s highly unlikely.

While it’s true Holmes and Vitolo haven’t been connected in a few weeks, there’s been no definitive confirmation that they’ve actually split. With that being known, it’s a bit premature to start predicting Holmes’ next move. Furthermore, it’s unlikely Foxx has just been waiting around for Holmes since their split in 2019. According to all credible reports, the exes live separate lives. It’s unlikely Foxx has just been waiting for Holmes to become single again so he could jump in.

Finally, Holmes and Foxx live very private lives. During Holmes and Foxx’s six-year relationship, they were rarely seen together and often left the public wondering where they stood. Knowing that, if Foxx really were trying to reconnect with Holmes, it’s highly unlikely the tabloid would know anything about it. If Holmes and Foxx really want to get back together, whatever that entails, then that’s their business, not the magazine’s.

The Tabloids On Katie Holmes’ Love Life

Besides, it’s hard to trust anything the tabloids have to say about Holmes’ dating life. Not long ago, NW declared that Holmes and Bradley Cooper had a secret fling. Then, Woman’s Day alleged that Holmes was hooking up with Lenny Kravitz. Finally, the very same tabloid claimed that Holmes was getting cozy with Justin Theroux. It seems that these publications just can’t get their stories straight when it comes to who Katie Holmes is dating.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

‘The Talk’ Wants To Bring Back Sharon Osbourne Already, Per Report

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs

Prince William Worried About Kate Middleton’s Anorexia?