James Van Der Beek Mortifies Daughter With Clip Of Him In Kesha Video

James Van Der Beek's crying meme may live on forever, but not everything the actor has been seen in has that quite long a shelf life—at least not according to his 10-year-old daughter Olivia.
In a hilarious Instagram post, Van Der Beek films his kids' reaction to his appearance in Kesha's 2010 music video for "Blow." In it, the actor is seen shooting rainbow lasers at unicorns dressed in black tie attire—all to the catchy auto-tuned sounds of the pop singer. In the end, Kesha kills him and puts his head on a plaque. (If you never saw it, it's as wild as it sounds.)
"End of era," Van Der Beek writes in the caption. "Finally found some of my old work that mortifies my daughter. About ten years ago, coming off a career ebb, I tried out a year of saying “yes” to anything if I hadn’t done it before, and if it sounded like fun. It was an antidote to the preciousness that often rides side saddle with success (and almost always steers it off the road). Make fun of the crying meme? Yes! Play a bizarro version of myself on TV? Sign me up! Agree to do a Kesha video where I shoot unicorns who bleed rainbows? Why the hell not?"
Poor Olivia isn't exactly thrilled with her father's open-minded approach to taking roles. She facepalms before groaning, "GAWWWWD" and turning away from the laptop screen. Meanwhile, Van Der Beek's 8-year-old son Joshua looks on with a perplexed expression. "I've never seen this before," is all he can muster.
But Van Der Beek stands by the work. "It was shot great—and quite well-received at the time... but I guess you can’t always predict what your kids are going to think ten years down the road. Nor should you even try."