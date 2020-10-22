James Van Der Beek Mortifies Daughter With Clip Of Him In Kesha Video

"End of era," Van Der Beek writes in the caption. "Finally found some of my old work that mortifies my daughter. About ten years ago, coming off a career ebb, I tried out a year of saying “yes” to anything if I hadn’t done it before, and if it sounded like fun. It was an antidote to the preciousness that often rides side saddle with success (and almost always steers it off the road). Make fun of the crying meme? Yes! Play a bizarro version of myself on TV? Sign me up! Agree to do a Kesha video where I shoot unicorns who bleed rainbows? Why the hell not?"