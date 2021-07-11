James Brolin Upset With Barbra Steisand Over Her Refusal To Socialize Post-Pandemic?

Are Barbra Streisand and James Brolin fighting over the singer’s reluctance to join the post-COVID world? One tabloid seems to think so. Gossip Cop investigates.

The World Too Ruff For Streisand?

As the world opens up after a year and a half locked inside, OK! is reporting the transition has been tough on Brolin and Streisand’s marriage. “Now that LA’s opened up again, James is making up for lost time,” an unnamed inside source said. “He’s seeing friends nonstop and doing fun stuff, but Barbra rarely joins him. It’s frustrating.”

The iconic singer, known for her love of dogs and supposed mall in her basement, apparently, “had a period where she loved throwing dinner parties and playing matchmaker for friends,” the source told the outlet. “Now it’s like she’s slipped into her antisocial tendencies again.”

While Streisand is allegedly fine staying away from the outside world, Brolin “is tired of being cooped up,” the source said. The outlet made sure to reference previous issues between the couple in its final quote. “He wanted Barbra to get out of the house with him, but there’s not many places they can go because she always takes the dogs.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Brolin and Streisand are doing fine. The veteran actor went on The Talk last month and told the hosts about his lockdown experiences with his wife. “We’ve literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work.” He even admitted Streisand is the motivator in their relationship, not the other way around. “She gets me up and doing things I wouldn’t normally accomplish. It’s like a perfect situation, the two of us.”

Old Dog Tactics

This article is such a non-story, it’s not even funny. The idea that Streisand puts her dogs’ needs before her husband’s is not a new tabloid tactic. In fact, it’s one magazines like to tout whenever they need to fill up some print space. This same outlet claimed that back in March, Brolin threatened to leave Streisand over her prized pooches, writing the singer gives the canines run of the house. That same week, the magazine’s sister publication the Globe ran a similar story, saying the small dogs take up too much space in their home and Brolin had had enough. Another story from June reported the actor gave his wife an ultimatum, saying “It’s me or the dogs.” Obviously, none of that turned out to be true.

