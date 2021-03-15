Gossip Cop

News

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

E
Elyse Johnson
7:00 pm, March 14, 2021
James Brolin looks down at Barbra Streisand in front of a white background
(Getty Images)

Is James Brolin so fed up with his wife’s, Barbra Streisand, dogs that he’s ready to leave her? A tabloid claims the singer’s pooches are causing issues for the longtime couple. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Barbra Streisand & James Brolin’s Pooch Problems

In a new report by OK!, Barbra Streisand is apparently so crazy for her dogs that she gives them the run of the house. This, the tabloid writes, isn’t sitting so well with her husband, James Brolin. Insiders say, “James likes the pets as long as they know their place, but he feels Barbra treats them better than him.”

James Brolin Jealous Of Barbra Streisand’s Dogs?

The magazine notes that the legendary singer is the proud dog mom of three pups — who “she loves more than life itself.” The tipster adds, “She feeds and coos over them at the table and brings them to bed, where they always take James’ pillow or bark and scratch all night long.”

The publication continues that the actress, who cloned her deceased-dog, Samantha, twice, told her husband that “it’s silly for him to be so selfish.” But the insider reveals, “the way Babs fusses over her fur babies is really driving him nuts.” The tabloid also states that Brolin gets “frustrated when Barbra starts talking to the pups in the middle of a conversation.”

The Tabloid Is Barking Up The Wrong Tree With This Story

Honestly, the only thing Gossip Cop finds nuts is this ridiculous story. It’s common knowledge that Barbra Streisand loves her dogs. But, she isn’t the only celebrity, or person, to treat her pets like family. As for the notion that she’s treating her pups better than James Brolin, that’s completely untrue. The actor, who wed Streisand 22 years ago, recently opened up about his life with his wife amid the current pandemic. The 80-year-old star revealed during an interview with Parade that he and Streisand have remained very active during the COVID-19 lockdown and enjoy activities such as swimming together.

James & Barbra’s Marriage Is Just Fine

“It’s brought us closer because we fill the day together. We sit out reading whatever periodicals are stacking up. This time has been a big gift,” Brolin stated. Gossip Cop should also mention that the tabloids have attacked the pair’s marriage before. The National Enquirer had alleged that the couple was getting divorced in 2018 and again in 2020, but the pair are still very much together.

Another outlet, Star, also claimed that the longtime spouses were having marital problems. Gossip Cop busted the story and explained that a rep for Streisand dismissed the absurd narrative.

