James Brolin Telling Barbra Streisand ‘It’s The Dogs Or Me’?

There have been some crazy stories regarding Barbra Streisand and her dogs over the years, including the true one where she cloned a few of her beloved pets. One tabloid claims hubby and actor James Brolin has had enough of Streisand’s obsession with her pets and is giving her an ultimatum. Is there any truth to the rumor? Gossip Cop investigates.

Babs In The Doghouse?

Star alleged in March that James Brolin was ready to walk out of his almost 23-year marriage due to Barbra Streisand’s coddling of her dogs. According to an inside source, pups Scarlet, Violet, and Fanny have had “full run” of their house. “It’s clear the dogs come first,” the source spilled, before adding that Brolin had “taken about all that he can.”

According to the report, the Westworld star gave his wife an ultimatum: “She needs to prioritize him – or else.” The source does note it’s unlikely Brolin would leave his Funny Girl wife over the dogs, but he was hoping the threat would make her see the light. “Barbra is convinced James is just a little jealous,” the insider concludes.

Is James Brolin Barking Mad?

If it wasn’t obvious by the absurd conceit of this story, Gossip Cop can say it’s false. First off, the magazine’s source is questionable. What does the outlet mean when it says the pets have “full run of their home”? The so-called inside source remains mum about what specifically they mean by that. Are they relieving themselves all over the house? Are they barking at all hours of the night? If the only detail you can divulge is that they are getting up on the bed, maybe you need your “source” card revoked. In summary: This insider doesn’t really know anything.

The couple has not separated at all. In fact, Streisand posted an Instagram photo of herself in her husband’s arms a week after this article came out. The post was meant to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it also serves as proof that things are fine with the couple.

Not A New Rumor

Despite seeming like a completely made-up narrative, the tabloids love to write false stories about the couple breaking up over the dogs. Around the same time as Star’s article was published, the Globe and OK! published similar reports. Both went into slightly more detail, their “sources” alleging that Streisand “will interrupt whatever [Brolin] is saying if she hears one of them whimpering.” Gossip Cop noted that Brolin has publically supported his wife’s cloning of her dogs and that the two remain happy together.

