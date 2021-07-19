James Brolin, Barbra Streisand Fighting More Than Ever Per Reports

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin have been married for 23 years, a lifetime by Hollywood standards. Lately, Gossip Cop has noticed a pattern of tabloids going after the couple’s union. Let’s look back at some of these stories and try to figure out what exactly is going on in their relationship.

Barbra Streisand’s Dogs Come Before Hubby James Brolin?

Streisand apparently treats her dogs better than her husband, according to a March Globe article. The singer, who infamously cloned one for her dogs after its death, allegedly lets her pets run rampant around the house, dropping what she is doing at the sound of a whimper and sparing no expense for their happiness.

The outlet purports Brolin particularly hates the dogs on their bed, where they hog the pillows and blankets. As Gossip Cop pointed out, the combined weight of their three dogs is about thirty pounds. There’s no way the animals would be able to get on the bed let alone lift the blankets.

Brolin’s Dog-Gone Ultimatum

Star ran an almost identical story in March, saying Streisand was coddling her dogs too much and it was driving her husband bonkers. Once again, the tabloid claimed the dogs had full run of their house with Brolin moving down Streisand’s priority list. Gossip Cop busted the story by simply checking the Funny Girl’s Instagram and finding a cute selfie of the couple cuddled up together. We also pointed out the outlet’s source didn’t include any actual details about what the dogs were doing, proving this article’s reporting was ruff.

Not The Way They Were?

According to an article earlier this month, the Globe reported Streisand and Brolin were close to breaking up due to their “different lifestyles”. Brolin was reportedly going out nearly every night, while his wife was staying at home with the dogs. The publication also purports Streisand’s agoraphobic tendencies were at fault. Gossip Cop pointed out that the couple has been married for over 20 years and would definitely know each other’s idiosyncrasies by now. Brolin confirmed our suspicions when he went on The Talk and talk about how close he became with his wife over quarantine.

Refusing To Socialize

This story was repeated in OK! Magazine. This time Brolin had been seeing friends nonstop since California started to lift restrictions. Streisand on the other hand was more reluctant to go out again, content with staying inside. The differences in opinion was creating a void between the couple, the outlet said. Gossip Cop busted the story, again referencing The Talk interview where he gushed about how much he loved his wife.

If we’ve learned anything here today, it should be tabloids are usually barking up the wrong tree when it comes to Brolin and Streisand’s relationship.

