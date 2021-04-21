Jamal Murray’s Girlfriend: Here’s What We Know About Harper Hempel

Last week, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray tore his ACL in a game against the Golden State Warriors. The news was a huge blow to fans and the latest surprise in an unusual NBA season. But now that Murray is on the bench indefinitely, let’s hope he doesn’t use his recovery time to get himself in hot water. You may recall an incident last year when the Canadian baller and his girlfriend Harper Hempel became unwitting viral sensations for a leaked sex tape.

Murray has been on good behavior ever since the scandal broke, but many haven’t forgotten the embarrassing event. Some might even wonder about his current status with Harper. If you need a refresher, read about the off-court action that put them in the headlines.

Who Is Harper Hempel?

Harper Hempel, 26, is the longtime girlfriend of Jamal Murray. The University of Kentucky graduate currently uses her bachelor’s degree in marketing to serve as a social media manager for various food and beverage brands, like Halo Top Ice Cream, Voodoo Ranger Beer, and Cocomels. She is also a portrait photographer who works in Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and the Lexington area.

“I enjoy capturing special moments in personalized sessions with individuals and groups,” she writes in a personal statement on her website. “My specialties include senior pictures, family portraits, couples, kids, and groups of friends.”

Hempel enjoys being on the other side of the camera, too. The 5’8″ blonde babe has a healthy social media following, with over 77,000 people keeping an eye out for her latest selfies on Instagram.

Harper Hempel And Jamal Murray First Met At The University Of Kentucky

Hempel met fellow Kentucky Wildcat Jamal Murray during his one season of playing college basketball. As a freshman during the 2015-16 season, Murray averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 36 games. The stats earned him the honor of being named a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection (as well as third-team All-American) by the Associated Press. In 2016, he was scooped up by the Denver Nuggets as the seventh overall pick in the NBA draft.

Not much is known about their college-era romance, but Hempel is no stranger to basketball. Her father, Rich Hempel, is the co-founder and CEO of eCoachSports. The Cincinnati-based company offers digital training from elite coaches, including NBA greats Steve Kerr, Rick Carlisle, and Brad Stevens.

One thing we do know is that Hempel enjoys documenting her boyfriend’s moves on the court—even when they are hilarious misses. Check out this 2018 video she shot of Murray flubbing a throw.

Jamal Murray auditioning for the Meme Team 😅 (via @harperhempel) pic.twitter.com/vRFyIoeEML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2018

Are They Still Dating In 2021?

We believe that Hempel and Murray are still an item, but they’ve gone to great lengths to conceal their relationship status. Neither follows each other on social media, nor do they pose for pictures as a couple. Their last pic together, posted over a year ago, comes from an Instagram account that’s either fake or inactive.

It doesn’t help that Murray’s job kept Hempel—or any other potential girlfriend—at arm’s length during the pandemic. Last year, while NBA players quarantined in the Orlando Bubble, Hempel spent her 24th birthday alone. The New York Post captured an Instagram story in which she posted a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” played in the background.

We assume the arrangement came from Murray, but we can’t confirm it. She never tags his account or mentions his name in captions. But before you question their devotion to one another, keep in mind that there’s a justifiable reason that the two would want to keep a tight lid on their love.

Jamal Murray Accidentally Posted A Sex Tape With Harper Hempel On Instagram

In March 2020, Murray’s 450,000-plus fans were shocked to find an explicit video posted to the basketball player’s Instagram stories. The content showed Hempel engaging in oral sex with her boyfriend.

The mortifying clip was said to be the result of a hacked phone. Murray temporarily deactivated his account, then returned to the social media platform with all graphic content scrubbed from his history. He took to Twitter to issue a statement on the matter.

“First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans,” Murray wrote. “My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

Hempel also made a plea to the public. “If you have the video, please delete it,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Following the leak, Hempel deactivated Twitter and Instagram. However, she eventually returned to the latter platform. She’s also on VSCO, but again, there isn’t a trace of Murray to be found in her feed.

We wish Murray a quick and healthy recovery. His rehab period should give him plenty of time to enjoy being with Harper. Just don’t expect them to share anything on social media that could be tagged #relationshipgoals.