Jake Paul Still Getting Support From Estranged Wife Tana Mongeau

By Hugh Scott |

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced last week that they were “taking a break” after just five months of marriage. Mongeau poured her heart out and made it clear they two still care deeply for each other, but have still decided to take a break. This weekend, she proved she still cares about and supports her ex.

The YouTubers got married in July after dating for only a few months. In August, Mongeau admitted that their marriage wasn’t legal, because, according to a video on her YouTube channel, “I think legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love. Like it’s unnecessary.” Nevertheless, the couple has broken up, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still very close. At a recent event promoting Paul’s upcoming boxing against another YouTube star, Mongeau arrived wearing a t-shirt that read “We’re Not Dating.”

The clothing choice came a week after Mongeau took to Instagram to give her 5 million followers the details on her break from Paul. In the post, she said, “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did.” Paul posted the same selfie of the couple and their dog, Thor, on his Instagram page as well. In the post, he said, “we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

For Jake Paul, the future means boxing. In a recent interview with PageSix, the vlogger admitted, “fell in love with the sport of boxing and fell out of love with Tana.” He also told the outlet that “Tana’s been super supportive.” And the couple “ended things on great terms.” The Instagram posts and Mongeau’s appearance at the promotion confirm everything Paul said.

Tana Mongeau is no stranger to whirlwind relationships. Prior to dating Paul, she dated the Canadian model and Justin Bieber dead ringer, Brad Sousa, for a couple of months after ending a two-year relationship with actress Bella Thorne. Before Throne, Mongeau briefly dated rapper Lil’ Xan. Paul is also no stranger to sensational behavior, either. In 2017, Paul was invited to the White House by President Donald Trump and after his meeting in the afternoon, he hid in the bathroom until 3:30am before sneaking out without Secret Service noticing. Who knows what the future may bring.