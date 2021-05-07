Jake Paul Banned From Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul Fight Amid Speculation Brawl For Publicity

After a media event to promote Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming fight, happening on June 6th, 2021, turned unexpectedly violent Thursday afternoon, some sports fans have begun wondering if the brawl that erupted was staged. Since both Mayweather and the Paul brothers have been known to court spectacle in the past, it’s not so surprising that rumor began to spread that the fight was scripted. Logan’s brother Jake was the one who instigated the fight, but it was Logan who addressed the rumors about the supposedly staged fight.

Fight Breaks Out Between Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather, But Was It Real?

Although the billed fight is between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, it was Jake Paul who touched off a flurry of fisticuffs with Mayweather. Once the media event promoting the fight was over, Mayweather and Jake faced off against one another, spewing the sort of tough talk that’s common at these sorts of events. The tense standoff reached a boiling point, however, after Jake reached over and snatched Mayweather’s hat off his head and ran off with it.

The childish antics didn’t go over well with Mayweather or his crew, who took off after Jake, and the confrontation devolved into violence. Jake barely made it a step before he was promptly swallowed up in a bear hug from, presumably, a member of Mayweather’s security team. According to new reports today, the action has resulted in Jake Paul being banned from the fight next month. Logan Paul posted a story last night on Instagram telling his brother he’d been banned. Jake responded, “I’ll buy the fight. I don’t care.”

The footage of the altercation shows the chaotic aftermath as security physically pulled Jake away as Mayweather continued to follow and throw blows at the YouTuber. Mayweather could be heard screaming, “I’ll kill you, [expletive].” Logan was restrained, though he was clearly itching to get in on the action. At another point, Jake was apparently punched in the face, giving him a decent-sized black eye.

He claimed one of Mayweather’s bodyguards was responsible for his new shiner. “1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye, RESPECT,” the YouTuber said. Not surprisingly, some people began crying “Fake!” online, claiming that the incident had been staged to excite even more interest in the June 6 fight.

Logan Paul Promises Retribution

Logan Paul spoke with TMZ about those murmurs, telling the gossip site, “I [expletive] wish that wasn’t real, I wish it was staged.” Logan added, “It was supposed to be like a cute little press conference …come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the [expletive]!?” Even as he claimed that the fight hadn’t been part of the promotion for the fight, Logan continued to promote the fight. “This is gonna be the craziest [expletive] evening to ever take place in the history of combat sports,” the 26-year-old promised before concluding, “My message to Floyd is this … we’re gonna get you that hat back, Floyd.”

Jake has already admitted to planning to snatch the hat from Mayweather before the event had already begun, so it doesn’t seem as if the events from yesterday afternoon were a complete surprise to the Paul brothers. That’s not to say that the fight was completely staged, but it seems likely that the popular YouTubers took advantage of Mayweather’s legendary temper to push the veteran fighter to react. The fight will be one to watch, and it’ll be interesting to see if these antics, childish though they might be, will affect viewership.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn



Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb



Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?



‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?



Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth