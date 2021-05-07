Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jake and Logan Paul raise their arms and stick out their tongues after a successful fight News Jake Paul Banned From Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul Fight Amid Speculation Brawl For Publicity

After a media event to promote Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming fight, happening on June 6th, 2021, turned unexpectedly violent Thursday afternoon, some sports fans have begun wondering if the brawl that erupted was staged. Since both Mayweather and the Paul brothers have been known to court spectacle in the past, it’s not so […]

 by Brianna Morton
Miranda Lambert in a gold dress with Blake Shelton in a suit Celebrities Miranda Lambert Thinking About Blake Shelton After Fight With Husband Brendan McLoughlin?

Country singer Miranda Lambert found love again after her divorce from Blake Shelton with retired NYC cop Brendan McLoughlin. But could history repeat itself and over hunting no less? One tabloid claimed back in February that the singer and her hubby were on the rocks over Lambert’s hunting obsession. Gossip cop investigates. City Boy Cop […]

 by Cortland Ann
Joel Osteen in a blue suit with his fist in the air. Celebrities Joel Osteen Net Worth: How The Megachurch Pastor Built His Massive Wealth

One of the world’s most well-known televangelists, Joel Osteen has been preaching in people’s living rooms for decades. He has built a lucrative career for himself, one that includes best-selling books, public speaking engagements, and his own radio channel, in addition to his weekly sermons. The 58-year-old pastor also lives in an amazing multi-million dollar […]

 by Jane Andrews
Simon Cowell in a white button up Celebrities Simon Cowell Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend Per Report

Are Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman ready to tie the knot? That was one tabloid’s story six months ago. Gossip Cop investigated the claims then, but a lot can change in six months. We’re taking another look at the rumor. ‘Life-Long Bachelor’ Simon Cowell Engaged? Half a year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Simon […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Jake Paul Banned From Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul Fight Amid Speculation Brawl For Publicity

B
Brianna Morton
11:45 am, May 7, 2021
Jake and Logan Paul raise their arms and stick out their tongues after a successful fight
(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After a media event to promote Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming fight, happening on June 6th, 2021, turned unexpectedly violent Thursday afternoon, some sports fans have begun wondering if the brawl that erupted was staged. Since both Mayweather and the Paul brothers have been known to court spectacle in the past, it’s not so surprising that rumor began to spread that the fight was scripted. Logan’s brother Jake was the one who instigated the fight, but it was Logan who addressed the rumors about the supposedly staged fight. 

Fight Breaks Out Between Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather, But Was It Real?

Although the billed fight is between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, it was Jake Paul who touched off a flurry of fisticuffs with Mayweather. Once the media event promoting the fight was over, Mayweather and Jake faced off against one another, spewing the sort of tough talk that’s common at these sorts of events. The tense standoff reached a boiling point, however, after Jake reached over and snatched Mayweather’s hat off his head and ran off with it. 

The childish antics didn’t go over well with Mayweather or his crew, who took off after Jake, and the confrontation devolved into violence. Jake barely made it a step before he was promptly swallowed up in a bear hug from, presumably, a member of Mayweather’s security team. According to new reports today, the action has resulted in Jake Paul being banned from the fight next month. Logan Paul posted a story last night on Instagram telling his brother he’d been banned. Jake responded, “I’ll buy the fight. I don’t care.”

The footage of the altercation shows the chaotic aftermath as security physically pulled Jake away as Mayweather continued to follow and throw blows at the YouTuber. Mayweather could be heard screaming, “I’ll kill you, [expletive].” Logan was restrained, though he was clearly itching to get in on the action. At another point, Jake was apparently punched in the face, giving him a decent-sized black eye. 

He claimed one of Mayweather’s bodyguards was responsible for his new shiner. “1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye, RESPECT,” the YouTuber said. Not surprisingly, some people began crying “Fake!” online, claiming that the incident had been staged to excite even more interest in the June 6 fight. 

Logan Paul Promises Retribution

Logan Paul spoke with TMZ about those murmurs, telling the gossip site, “I [expletive] wish that wasn’t real, I wish it was staged.” Logan added, “It was supposed to be like a cute little press conference …come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the [expletive]!?” Even as he claimed that the fight hadn’t been part of the promotion for the fight, Logan continued to promote the fight. “This is gonna be the craziest [expletive] evening to ever take place in the history of combat sports,” the 26-year-old promised before concluding, “My message to Floyd is this … we’re gonna get you that hat back, Floyd.” 

Jake has already admitted to planning to snatch the hat from Mayweather before the event had already begun, so it doesn’t seem as if the events from yesterday afternoon were a complete surprise to the Paul brothers. That’s not to say that the fight was completely staged, but it seems likely that the popular YouTubers took advantage of Mayweather’s legendary temper to push the veteran fighter to react. The fight will be one to watch, and it’ll be interesting to see if these antics, childish though they might be, will affect viewership. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.