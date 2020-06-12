Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Threatened To Leave Unless He Proposed?

First of all, one year of dating isn’t all that long. The outlet tried to make it seem like Jeanne Cadieu had been languishing by Jake Gyllenhaal’s side for years, waiting for him to pop the question. In reality, Gyllenhaal has gone to great lengths to protect his personal life from prying eyes, and that includes his relationship with Cadieu. Though the two were first linked romantically in December of 2018, it wasn’t until August of 2019 that the two made one of their first public appearances at the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home. Even then, the two walked the red carpet separately. It seems hard to believe that someone who so values their privacy would have a "friend" come forward to spill intimate details of his relationship with a tabloid.