Jake Gyllenhaal’s Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Threatened To Leave Unless He Proposed?

Did Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend, French model Jeanne Cadieu, give the actor an ultimatum to propose by the end of 2019? That’s the claim one tabloid made. Gossip Cop checked into the rumors and came to our own conclusion.
OK! magazine reported in December of 2019 that “perpetual bachelor” Jake Gyllenhaal had received an ultimatum from Cadieu: “Get down on one knee or it’s over,” the outlet insisted. The Paris-born model had been dating Gyllenhaal for about a year at the time, which was just long enough for Cadieu to start getting an itchy ring finger, the tabloid proclaimed. The often discredited publication quoted a so-called “pal” who said Cadieu “adores” Gyllenhaal “and is more than willing to take the next step but feels frustrated that Jake keeps dragging his feet.”
The “friend” went on to insist that the 24-year-old model was “worried she’ll end up like the rest of his disappointed exes,” which was the reason behind the sudden ultimatum. “It’s something that’s been hanging in the air for far too long, so now she figures it’s time to put her foot down or start moving on with her life,” the friend continued.
According to the “confidant,” Cadieu felt that an ultimatum was the only way she could get Gyllenhaal to commit totally to their relationship. Because what good marriage doesn’t start with an ultimatum? “Jeanne can’t stand the suspense and worries this will never happen unless she lays down the law,” the source concluded, “That’s why she’s giving him this deadline. Otherwise, she’ll have no choice but to reluctantly walk.” Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and discovered it couldn’t be further from the truth.
First of all, one year of dating isn’t all that long. The outlet tried to make it seem like Jeanne Cadieu had been languishing by Jake Gyllenhaal’s side for years, waiting for him to pop the question. In reality, Gyllenhaal has gone to great lengths to protect his personal life from prying eyes, and that includes his relationship with Cadieu. Though the two were first linked romantically in December of 2018, it wasn’t until August of 2019 that the two made one of their first public appearances at the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home. Even then, the two walked the red carpet separately. It seems hard to believe that someone who so values their privacy would have a "friend" come forward to spill intimate details of his relationship with a tabloid.
Despite his private nature, Gyllenhaal recently opened up to British Vogue about how his focus has shifted as he nears 40. Nearing that momentous birthday has Gyllenhaal “seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that.” Seeing as how he and Cadieu have not broken up, it’s clear to see that this so-called ultimatum only existed in the pages of this disreputable gossip rag.
This is far from the first time a tabloid has gotten the story wrong about Gyllenhaal. In fact, Gossip Cop has called out OK! specifically for spreading false rumors about the Brokeback Mountain actor. For instance, the outlet claimed Katy Perry’s friends urged her to dump Orlando Bloom to start a relationship with Gyllenhaal. This obviously was untrue, as Bloom and Perry are engaged and expecting their first child together. Star reported that Gyllenhaal and Calvin Harris were forming an “ex-boyfriend club” after bonding over their past relationship with Taylor Swift. This, too, was totally false. It’s almost like these tabloids just make stuff up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.