Why The Original 'Jake From State Farm' Actor Had To Be Re-Cast

In 2020, State Farm revived the popular "State of Unrest" campaign, but with an updated twist. The role of Jake was re-cast by professional actor Kevin Mimms. According to his LinkedIn page, Mimms (who also goes by Kevin Miles) trained in theatre and acting at the Chicago Academy for the Arts. In 2012, he graduated with a bachelor's in fine arts from Webster University. Fun fact: he was also a DJ in his student days and booked an opening gig for Girl Talk at a Webster concert in 2011—the same year Stone was introduced to the world as Jake.