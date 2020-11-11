Jaden Smith And His Family Posted The Best Throwbacks To Celebrate His Big Brother's Birthday

Jaden Smith is probably better for his Twitter posts than any of his other social media profiles, but he took to Instagram to wish his eldest sibling a happy birthday. He included a picture of the two from when they were just kids, and it's not hard to see their famous father's face in both of them.
The SYRE mastermind shared a heartwarming throwback to when he and his brother were just kids, with the older Will Smith III or, "Trey," holding on to his younger brother — Jaden's classic face of mild confusion mixed with bemusiment is evident even when he was a tot. Both of them seemed to have already had a lock on their dad's photogenic nature.
Trey is Jaden's step-brother, born six years before the young artist. He was born in 1992, the same year that Will married his now-ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The two split in 1995, and Will married the iconic Jada Pinkett in 1997. A year later, Jaden was born, and since then, he's been extremely close with his family. All of the Smith children share their pop's passion for music and support each other constantly on social media.
Of course, Will Smith had to get in on the Instagram birthday wishes too, and he even threw in a classic dad joke. The star posted a throwback of his own, matching it with an updated version for the modern-day. While Trey's grown a whole lot taller, it's hard to tell the difference between Will from nearly two decades ago and his present appearance.
Jada Pinkett-Smith, meanwhile, dedicated nine Instagram posts to her step-son, creating a mosaic of the young artist on her profile. "To my one and only bonus and better yet the best bonus I have EVER received," she wrote in the caption of one of the posts. "Happy Birthday my dearest Trey. I love you." Willow Smith, meanwhile, shared her own favorite throwback of Trey to celebrate, although she upped the ante and added that she loved him "infinitely," which is pretty tough to beat.