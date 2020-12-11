Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Shows Off Rock Hard Abs At 67 In Latest Instagram Pic

Adrienne Banfield-Norris proves good genes run in the family! Mother of Jada Pinkett Smith, who also co-hosts Red Table Talk alongside her daughter and granddaughter Willow Smith, loves hitting the gym and it shows. Recently the 67-year-old posted an image to her Instagram account in yoga pants and a gray workout bra, showcasing some seriously toned abs. Yet strangely enough, the grandmother of two seems displeased with her current figure.
An avid fitness fan, Banfield-Norris has posted images in the past showcasing her flat tummy and toned arms, a body she obviously has worked very hard for and is proud to show off. Earlier this year, she injured her foot, which has impeded her fitness goals. In her latest post she captioned:
This foot has kept me out of the gym. Now looking more than just 'full' in the middle. At 67 this may b my new normal, but Im fittin’ to see what I can do about that right now???????????. Have a gr8t day! Wear a ???? #slowandeasywinstherace
Excuse me, this is what you look like after taking a break from the gym?
Fans seemed just as taken aback at what Banfield-Norris wrote in comparison to the selfie she posted it with. One commenter wrote, "Yo this is you at 67 withOUT the gym? Lol I better get busy." Another user posted a similar sentiment commenting, "You look great, your 'full' middle at 67 looks better than mine and I’m not even 50!"
Take a look at the photo for yourself.
We think Banfield-Norris looks more than fit and fabulous, but we all are our own worse critic. To get a better feel for what is going through her head, but scrolled back in his feed to find what a "before" photo looks like.
In a post from 22 weeks ago, Banfield-Norris posted another bedroom selfies in her workout gear. While her workout leggings come up a bit higher on her hips, it does appear her abs are a bit more defined.
No matter how many "packs" her abs have, there is no doubt Banfield-Norris puts in work and proves that age nor injury need to be an excuse in your fitness journey, it's about taking it slow and easy to win the race.