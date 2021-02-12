Who Is Jacqueline Ray? All About Tom Selleck's First Wife

One might think that Ray was thrilled to be paired with the ultimate 80s hunk. But in August 1982, after 11 years of marriage, the couple divorced, just as Selleck's Hollywood career was taking off.

According to a 2003 A&E Biography, Selleck was a workaholic during his Magnum P.I. days, often working up to 90 hours a week. The show consumed most of his time and didn't leave much left over for a personal life. While his hard work on the show definitely paid off, we suspect his busy work schedule played a part in the dissolution of his first marriage.