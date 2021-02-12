Who Is Jacqueline Ray? All About Tom Selleck's First Wife

Tom Selleck currently appears on the CBS series Blue Bloods alongside former boy band member Donnie Wahlberg and bombshell actress Bridget Moynahan. But back in the 1980s, he was famous for his starring role on Magnum, P.I. Selleck happened to be at the tail end of his first marriage when the show shot him to stardom, but he later remarried and started a new chapter in his life.
Unfortunately, when people look for details on Tom Selleck's ex-wife, they often come across erroneous info. Here's the real scoop on Jacqueline Ray and what she's up to today.
Jacqueline Mary Ray was born on January 26, 1945, in Burbank, California. In May 1971, the model and actress married actor Tom Selleck. Ray may have been previously married, but details on her first possible husband are unknown. However, she did have a son named Kevin, whom Selleck adopted and raised as his own.
Ray has a small handful of television and film appearances to her name, starting with a role in the 1967 film In Like Flint. She can even be seen acting alongside Selleck in two episodes of Magnum, P.I. After filming one episode of The New Mike Hammer in 1984, Ray wasn't seen again until 2007, when she had a one-time part in the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous.
One might think that Ray was thrilled to be paired with the ultimate 80s hunk. But in August 1982, after 11 years of marriage, the couple divorced, just as Selleck's Hollywood career was taking off.
According to a 2003 A&E Biography, Selleck was a workaholic during his Magnum P.I. days, often working up to 90 hours a week. The show consumed most of his time and didn't leave much left over for a personal life. While his hard work on the show definitely paid off, we suspect his busy work schedule played a part in the dissolution of his first marriage.
Perhaps the heartbreak of divorce is one reason Selleck kept his second wedding out of the public eye. In 1987, he and British actress Jillie Mack snuck off to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and were married in a secret ceremony. His brother Bob made arrangements under pseudonyms ("Tom Jenkins" and "Suzie Mark"), and photos were snapped with a Polaroid camera so that copies from negatives couldn't be leaked to the press. Even the Reverend overseeing the wedding was kept in the dark until the last minute. It was a wise move, given that he later called People and tried to sell details of the big day.
Selleck and Mack are still an item today, as well the proud parents of their adult daughter Hannah—an accomplished equestrian and horse breeder.
Researching Ray's current whereabouts can lead to some confusion. In 2014, a woman named Jacqueline Ray from Gig Harbor, Washington paid a hitman $12,000 to murder her son-in-law. She pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the gruesome killing.
A number of gossip sites attributed the crime to Selleck's ex-wife and bemoaned her downward spiral.
However, reports on the murder and sentencing thoroughly debunk this claim. A photo of the guilty party, as seen in this Daily Mail article, is clearly not the same woman who was once married to the mustached heartthrob.
Unfortunately, that's about as much as we can tell you. Ray seems to prefer a private life, just like her ex. Even as far back as 1987, Selleck's then-publicist pointed out to People that their divorce was as quiet as the news of his second marriage.
Ray has no known social media accounts, and there's zero evidence of her speaking to the press about her split from Selleck. If her goal is to stay as far from the spotlight as possible, she's succeeding.