Jack Nicholson’s ‘350 Pound’ Crisis, ‘American Idol’ Judge Scandal, And This Week’s Celebrity Stories

From sudden splits to new romances, there’s been a lot of rumors this week. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of surprising claims. Here’s what you may have missed.

Dakota Johnson looking at the camera
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Dakota Johnson Allegedly Telling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘You’re Not My Wedding Planner!’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, is certainly unique. According to this report, Paltrow is starting to annoy the two when it comes to their future wedding. “Gwyneth’s been giving Dakota business card after business card of planners, florists, dress designers,” a source says, “she’s even offered her entire Goop design and beauty team to be available 24/7. Of course Dakota is freaking out and just wants to run away and elope.” Here’s what we found when we looked into the story.

Angelina Jolie smiling in a black dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Angelina Jolie Dating Diplo

A new issue of New Idea says that Jolie has finally moved on with her love life despite her divorce from Brad Pitt not being completely settled yet. Insiders say that the DJ’s Instagram stories included an accidental shot of Jolie “looking doe-eyed and loved-up” while on a date with him. We looked into the report here.

Prince Charles in a suit
(Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Charles Fighting With Prince Edward Over Who Will Be The Duke Of Edinburgh?

The death of Prince Philip means that his titles need to be redistributed, and royal sources reveal that there’s a behind-the-scenes battle over his dukedom. Prince Philip reportedly asked for Prince Edward to inherit the title, but the heir apparent isn’t happy about it. This is what we discovered in our investigation.

Jack Nicholson in a suit and sunglasses
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Friends Fearing For ‘Hefty Hermit’ Jack Nicholson’s Life?

An insider source tells the National Enquirer that Nicholson is now “clocking in at around 350 pounds and knows he’s a sorry sight.” His friends are reportedly growing increasingly worried. “He doesn’t want people to see him looking like this and has become a virtual recluse!” the snitch explains. We checked in on the legendary actor’s health here.

Luke Bryan singing on stage
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant; Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

American Idol favorite Wyatt Pike suddenly announced that he was dropping out of the competition for “personal reasons” just as Luke Bryan announced that he would missing from the show for a little bit due to a surprise COVID diagnosis. Rumor has it that there was something more violent behind the two men’s disappearance from the show. Here’s what we found when we looked into it.

