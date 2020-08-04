It’s Meghan Markle’s Birthday And The Whole Royal Family Is Wishing Her A Happy One!

Meghan Markle turns 39 today, and the royal family is showing their love and support of the duchess. There have been a whole lot of nasty stories in the tabloids about Markle and Prince Harry since they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family in January, and Gossip Cop has debunked many of them, of course. Today, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William have all wished the duchess a happy birthday with posts on Instagram wishing the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday. Queen Elizabeth’s photo choice was especially telling.
The photo, you see, is from about a month after Markle married the queen’s grandson Prince Harry. What’s significant about it? Well, it’s the very first time Markle attended a royal engagement without the duke. It was just the duchess and the queen. The event, which marked the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, was a rousing success, and the queen and the duchess were clearly having a fun time together, as is evident from the photo the Her Majesty posted, and others pictures from the day.
Meghan Markle’s in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, also wished the duchess a happy birthday on their official Instagram account as well. “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” with a red balloon emoji was the caption on a photo of Markle smiling. But it was her brother and sister-in-law’s post that could make the most news.
Kate Middleton is often in the center of the invented tabloid drama surrounding Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family. In fact, just yesterday, New Idea ran a phony report claiming that Middleton has “had enough” of Markle and was “in tears” over the supposed break of the “Fab Four” as Middleton, Prince William, Markle, and Prince Harry are sometimes called. The unreliable magazine quoted an insider as saying, “It’s very sad they didn’t get on particularly well.”
Well, none of those supposed feelings were on display today, as Middleton and Prince Will also wished a happy 39th to Meghan Markle, writing, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” with an accompanying photo of Markle with their daughter, Princess Charlotte.
This has no doubt been a trying year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as it has for everyone on the planet with the ongoing pandemic. No doubt it’s comforting to know that Markle is still getting love from her family on the other side of the pond, despite the tabloids trying to take her down.