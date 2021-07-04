Gossip Cop

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Everyone loves picnics. Kids think eating a PB&J outside is the best thing ever. Laying around with your BFFs chatting, reminiscing and snacking is unbeatable. Having a cozy and romantic charcuterie board and wine picnic with your partner is the best. So, whether you’re at a park, the beach or just your backyard, having a picnic can be an exciting activity for everyone.

Snag some of these cute baskets, blankets and bluetooth speakers to have a fabulous picnic to share with your people. 

Keep That Wine And Cheese Chill In A Chic Basket

Picnic Time Corsica Insulated Wine Basket with Wine and Cheese Accessories
Picnic Time Corsica Insulated Wine Basket with...
$82.95
Buy Now

This wine and cheese basket made from willow and canvas is perfect for a romantic picnic for two. Add your favorite wine, a couple of wine glasses, some cheese and crackers, and get to relaxing! A stainless steel corkscrew, cheese knife and small cutting board are included.

A Zero-Hassle Picnic Blanket

Picnic Blankets Beach Blanket Camping Mat Sandfree Waterproof Oversized Foldable Portable Blanket for Travel/Camping/Hiking/Outdoor/Festivals, Extra Large 60” X 80”
Picnic Blankets Beach Blanket Camping Mat Sandfree...
$20.98
Buy Now

This extra large picnic blanket is water-resistant and sand-proof to keep you and your picnic goodies dry and clean. Boasting pretty designs and colors, this large blanket folds down to fit into the small bag provided. The blanket also has an array of uses, including a play mat, yoga mat and beach blanket. It can even be used as a pet cover for the car.

A Picnic Classic

Willow Picnic Basket Set for 4 Persons with Large Insulated Cooler Bag and Waterproof Picnic Blanket,Wicker Picnic Hamper for Camping,Outdoor,Valentine Day,Chirtmas,Thanks Giving,Birthday.
Willow Picnic Basket Set for 4 Persons with Large...
$66.99
Buy Now

This gorgeous picnic basket has everything you need to create a beautiful layout. Everything from the cutlery and porcelain plates to the stemware and the linen napkins; it’s all included! Pretty and functional, this basket meets all of your picnic needs. 

Statement Making, Unbreakable Wine Glasses

Silipint Silicone Unbreakable Wine Glass 4-Pack. Reusable & Shatterproof Wine Tumblers for Parties, Picnics, Beaches and Boats. Silicone Stemless Wine Cups. Guaranteed for Life (4-Pack, Hippy Hop)
Silipint Silicone Unbreakable Wine Glass 4-Pack....
$32.95
Buy Now

These cute silicone wine glasses are a must-have for your next picnic. Made from food-grade silicone, these glasses are dishwasher safe, BPA-free, non-toxic and even microwave safe. Versatile and durable, these pretty wine glasses will allow you to leave the fancy stemware at home. 

Easily Wine And Dine Outdoors

Outdoor Wine Table – A Deluxe Outdoor Folding Wine Table - A Portable Wine Table to Enjoy as a Small Beach Table, Perfect Picnic Accessory for Outdoor Wine Anywhere - Small in Size, Large in Style
Outdoor Wine Table – A Deluxe Outdoor Folding...
$59.99
Buy Now

This outdoor wine table is genius! Sturdy, foldable and made of Acacia wood, this wine table is what you’ve been missing during all of your romantic picnic dates. Lightweight, this table will hold your wine bottle, glasses and snacks. It’s also sturdy enough to set on the ground, in the sand or just on the floor for a living room dinner.

Instant Shade Wherever You Are

Blissun 7.2' Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor, Tilt Pole, Carry Bag, Air Vent (Blue and White)
Blissun 7.2' Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand...
$48.99
Buy Now

If you’re having a picnic at the beach, a beach umbrella is a no-brainer! Having an umbrella to get a break from the sun will be much needed for everyone. Trust us.

For Those Looking For A Little Extra Comfort

Eyes of India - 32' Blue Mandala Large Floor Pillow Cover Meditation Cushion Seating Throw Hippie Round Colorful Decorative Bohemian Accent Boho Chic Dog Bed Indian Pouf Ottoman Handmade Cover ONLY
Eyes of India - 32" Blue Mandala Large Floor...
$19.95
Buy Now

Sure, picnics are all about the food and people, but you also want it to look cute! So get decorative with this throw pillow cover. It will instantly turn your picnic into a boho chic experience, as it features tassels, bold prints and an array of colors. 

Jam To Your Favorite Tunes All Day Long

Amazon Basics 9-Watt Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with Water Resistant Design - Red
Amazon Basics 9-Watt Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with...
$39.99
Buy Now

If you’re away from the crowds and want to play some tunes on your picnic, then grab this small Amazon Basics speaker. This speaker connects to your phone via bluetooth and has high quality sound. This little speaker is also water-resistant and lasts up to seven hours with the volume set to 80% after it’s fully charged. 

Quick Relief From The Heat

O2COOL Deluxe Misting Raspberry Personal Fan, Universal
O2COOL Deluxe Misting Raspberry Personal Fan,...
$14.99
Buy Now

If you’re spending any time outside this summer, you need this handy personal fan and mister. It’s can get so hot outside, but with this little guy, you are guaranteed to stay fresh and cool all day long.

Perfect For A Day At The Beach

Gusgopo Beach Blanket, 79''×83'' Picnic Blankets Waterproof Sandproof for 4-7 Adults, Oversized Lightweight Beach Mat, Portable Picnic Mat, SandProof Mat for Travel, Camping with Waterproof Case
Gusgopo Beach Blanket, 79''×83'' Picnic Blankets...
$15.97
Buy Now

Another needed accessory for your picnic is a quick drying mat. Waterproof, sand proof and lightweight, this nylon mat is perfect to combat anything that may try and get in the way of a relaxing picnic. With enough room for seven, this mat is tear-resistant and comes with pegs to tether it down. That way, it won’t blow away. 

