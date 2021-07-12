Gossip Cop

News

Italy Soccer Fans Are Using Meghan Markle To Taunt Losing England

Hugh Scott
10:35 am, July 12, 2021
Close up of Meghan Markle in green
(Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has been subjected to some pretty nasty treatment by some outlets in the United Kingdom’s press — treatment that has often been called out by Gossip Cop for its hypocrisy and subtle racism. The Italian soccer fans that attended the Euro 2020 finals in London this weekend seem to agree.

‘Meghan Is One Of Us’

The crowd at Wembley Stadium for the European Cup Finals was rowdy, to say the least. Not only was the home country playing in its first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup Final (held at the old Wembley), but an estimated 9,000 Italian supporters made the trip to London as well. Of course, those fans of the Azzurri, as they are called in Italy, had reason to celebrate after a spirited match that saw them down 1-0 after just two minutes before clawing back to win on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Italian fans took to Twitter (and even signs at the match) to taunt the English supporters, calling Meghan Markle “one of us” after the finals ended in victory. Of course, fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the chorus as well, all of which had Markle trending on Twitter this morning. It all stems, it seems, from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claims in their interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was subjected to racism not just from the press, but from members of the royal family — members they refused to name.

Ugly Racism After The Match

Late last night, reports came from across England of some white fans taunting members of the Black community around the country after three Black players missed penalty kicks in the final. It was an ugly display, one that most English supporters, including Prince William, denounced. Of course, that led to even more Twitter comments taking shots at the future king for denouncing that racism but staying silent on the accusations his brother and sister-in-law made in the interview.

European football has a long, nasty history of racism. Sadly, last night is hardly the only time such ugliness has reared its head, for either the UK or Italy. Virtually no country on the continent can say it’s been innocent on the subject. FIFA and UEFA have tried to publicly fight it, but, like the US, there are always despicable elements of sports fans that just can’t seem to do the right thing.

