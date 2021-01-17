‘Is Vin Diesel Gay?’ A Look At The Controversial Rumor

Every day brings fresh speculation that a seemingly straight Hollywood star is actually gay. And with F9—the ninth installment of The Fast & Furious franchise—slated for release this year, Vin Diesel is the subject du jour. How much do people really know about the actor's love life? Has the actor had anything to say about the matter? Let's take a look at how the rumor started and decide for yourself: Is Vin Diesel gay?
Vin Diesel is an unexpected Hollywood success story. The actor was born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967, in California and raised in New York City by his mother and step-father. Diesel performed in local theaters when he was a child, but his breakthrough didn't come until adulthood.
In 1994, he wrote, directed, produced, starred in, and even scored Multi-Facial. The short film was a semi-autobiographical look at Diesel's own struggles to break into the business. Diesel plays Mike, an actor who has trouble nailing auditions because his multi-racial identity makes him too hard to categorize.
Diesel wrote the script in one night and shot the film over three days with a $3,000 budget. To his own surprise, it was accepted for the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. It eventually caught the eye of Steven Spielberg, who was so impressed that he wrote a part for Diesel in 1998's Saving Private Ryan.
The role was the actor's first big break. But as we all know, Diesel's career breakthrough came in 2001 when he co-starred with Paul Walker in The Fast And The Furious. He saw equal success the following year in XXX. However, Diesel declined to appear in both films' sequels: 2 Fast 2 Furious and XXX: State of the Union. The actor went in another direction, voicing video game characters and trying his hand at comedy (The Pacifier.)
In 2006, he returned to the Fast & Furious franchise with a cameo in Tokyo Drift. Diesel then made an official comeback with leading roles in the fifth through ninth installments: Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and the forthcoming F9.
His overall career is impressive if you look at it by the numbers. According to Forbes, Diesel starred in four of the 46 movies in history to bring in $1 billion in revenue: Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Fate of the Furious, and Furious 7. From 1998 to 2020, Diesel starred in 24 different films that have generated a total of $3.873 billion domestically.
His 2020 film Bloodshot was his first bust in five years, but many critics point to coronavirus as a possible reason for the disappointing box office numbers. They also suspect that his future projects—F9, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Last Witch Hunter 2—will reinforce his bankability.
After all, Diesel has overwhelming appeal as a leading man. The only downside of his Hollywood hunk status is that it attracts invasive questions about his personal life and sexuality. The less Diesel is willing to share, the wilder the rumors become. For years, some have tried to suggest that Diesel—who was rarely seen on dates—is not heterosexual.
Diesel had been ducking rumors about his sexuality for years. Around the time that he starred in XXX, fans noticed that he was never seen out with a woman. The only report of a romantic partner was in 2001 when he linked to his Fast co-star Michelle Rodriguez.
He had enough in 2006 when he addressed the issue in Details via Towleroad. His take: his personal life if none of your business.
I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors. I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence. I’m not gonna do that.
Diesel then told the magazine that he prefers dating in Europe where he goes relatively unnoticed. He also described dating fellow celebrities as "a sucker's bet."
But it wasn't enough to shut things down. As recently as 2019, Slate culture writer Jeffrey Bloomer wrote a column titled, "The Fast and Furious Movies Have Always Been Gay." He says that Diesel's comment about dating abroad was "a perhaps unintended dog whistle to every gay boy whose middle school girlfriend went to a different school."
Sorry guys. Despite the persistent rumors, Vin Diesel is not gay.
For starters, he's been in a relationship with model Paloma Jiménez since 2007. (A man of his word, he didn't attach himself to another A-lister.) The couple also has three children: Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline (named after the late Paul Walker), 5. It's clear Diesel is just someone who draws clear boundaries between his public and personal lives.