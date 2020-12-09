Is Tyler, The Creator Gay? A Look Inside The 'Walking Paradox' Himself

Tyler confronts the lover on "Running Out Of Time," singing, "Take your mask off, I need her out of the picture / Stop lyin’ to yourself, I know the real you."

Both albums are a marked shift from his earlier work, which is chock full of homophobic slurs and violent imagery aimed at gay people. At the very least, his comparatively tame lyrics, "I'm not gay, I just wanna boogie to some Marvin," from "Yonkers" is enough to leave you confused about whether he's in denial about living his truth.