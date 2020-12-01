'Is Tom Selleck Gay?' A Complete Look At The Facts

Selleck prefers to live far from the limelight, but the personal interests that we know of reveal someone who could rival Dos Equis' Most Interesting Man in the World. He lives on a 65-acre California ranch with 1,500 native avocado trees. He's also an accomplished indoor and beach volleyball player, as well as a former minority owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. A registered independent with self-described "libertarian leanings," Selleck is a gun-rights advocate who served on the board of directors of the NRA until 2018.