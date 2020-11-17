Is Tom Cruise The Richest Actor In Hollywood? All About His Impressive Net Worth

Finally, we can't overlook Cruise's devotion to the Church of Scientology. It's impossible to know how much he has donated to the organization, given the church's reputation for being shrouded in secrecy. Some sources estimate that he's given as little as $2.5 million, while a 2019 exclusive report in The Sun estimates that he's forked over much as $50 million. We wouldn't be surprised if the figure is on the higher end, considering his obvious commitment to the group.