The Real Housewives franchise is nothing without drama. A story is making the rounds about a shake-up in Dallas. Is Tiffany Moon leaving Real Housewives Of Dallas ? Gossip Cop has looked into it, here’s what we found.

Enough is Enough For Tiffany Moon?

Most rumors about Real Housewives casting shake-ups are without any merit, but this one not so much. Tiffany Moon, who joined the main cast of RHOD in season 5, changed her Twitter bio last week to say “previous cast member.” This came with a tweet promising change.

Good morning everyone ❤️ it’s time for a change. Have a wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/hwD1KIdRIa — Tiffany Moon, MD, FASA, D.ABA (@TiffanyMoonMD) May 14, 2021

Another hint popped up on Moon’s Instagram as well with a caption that read “Do not let the darkness of others dim your light.” These posts had fans festering with worry over her future on the show.

Ongoing Scandal

These posts come in the wake of a racism scandal. In the reunion special of RHOD, Moon and cast member Kamron Westcott got in a Twitter spat. Westcott’s family members started attacking Moon for being anti-racist, while completely misunderstanding the actual meaning of the term.

Kameron’s husband said: “Anti-racism’ is racism. It discriminates by the color of one’s skin. They tried that once in Germany, it did not work out well. I don’t understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism.” He then insinuated that Moon, who is a doctor, is hungover when she treats patients. These remarks are heinous and led to Bravo making an official statement backing Moon.

Moon thanked the network for the support. With this incident in mind, it was logical for some to expect Moon to leave the show.

So Is She Leaving?

Nope! Not long after changing her bio, Moon changed it yet again to include “Cast member #RHOD.” Moon’s publicist told ET, “The rumors of her leaving the show are not true.” RHOD usually debuts new seasons in the late summer, but no official announcement’s been made so far. Whenever it does arrive, you can expect Moon and Westcott to be back.

Other Debunked Rumors

We see rumors about the Real Housewives cast constantly. The National Enquirer claimed the New York cast would have a seismic shake-up. We also busted Life & Style’s story about Mo’Nique joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, for that didn’t happen.

If you want to learn more about anti-racism, the Center for Antiracist Research, with director Ibram X. Kendi, is doing groundbreaking work in the field. If you want to learn about Real Housewives drama, stay tuned to Gossip Cop.

