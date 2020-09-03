Is There Truth To Those Will Smith, Margot Robbie Affair Rumors?

Rumors about Will Smith and Margot Robbie having an affair have circulated for years, ever since the two appeared in the movie Focus together in 2015. The two’s insane onscreen chemistry is definitely a reason why these rumors haven’t slowed down one bit in the five years since the film’s release, and recent revelations about Smith’s marriage have only fanned the flames. Let’s take a look back at Robbie and Smith’s relationship over the years to determine whether or not the rumors have any grounding in reality.
The rumors about Margot Robbie and Will Smith began almost as soon as the pair began filming on Focus in 2013. A few months after arriving on set, a series of photos leaked to the public depicting Smith and Robbie looking very close. In two of the photos, Smith has his arms wrapped around the then-23-year-old Robbie. The most scandalous photo shows Robbie lifting her shirt, exposing her bra to the camera. Likewise, Smith is also lifting his shirt, clearly parodying his castmate.
Naturally, these photos were used as ammunition to fuel rumors that Smith was carrying on an affair with his co-star, prompting Robbie to speak up for herself via Twitter. The Birds Of Prey actress wrote after Star published a piece claiming she was having an affair with Smith, “Been working non-stop, just catching my breath. There's absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumor in Star mag…” She followed that tweet up with another, emphatically stating, “...It's disappointing that goofing around on set could be taken so out of context.” Despite that adamant denial from Robbie, the rumor never quite went away.
When Will Smith and Margot Robbie found themselves reuniting for the film Suicide Squad, which began filming the same year Focus was released, the rumor mill once again lit up with buzz about the actors’ relationship. The two starred in the movie as Deadshot (Smith) and Harley Quinn (Robbie) and had a decent amount of screentime together, though Robbie’s character’s main love interest was, of course, the Joker, played by Jared Leto.
Shortly before filming began, Robbie sat down with MarieClaire for an interview and was incredibly candid about why she had no interest in dating another actor. She’d begun dating her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, a year before and seemed happy to be no longer single. “I am officially off the market…I made a conscious decision not to date actors, but not because I hate actors. That's a nasty generalization to make, and that's not the case,” Robbie insisted. “People take such an interest in your love life when you have a profile that it puts a lot of stress on a relationship. So two people with profiles, I figure it's just double the amount of scrutiny, and I'd like to avoid that at all costs.”
Seeing as how she’d prefer to keep her personal life out of the spotlight as much as possible, it seems unlikely that she would engage in an affair with one of the most recognizable stars on the planet, but rumors don’t really take logic into account. They typically just spread as far and wide as possible without bringing pesky things like facts into the mix.
To make matters worse, in a way, Robbie and Smith have a truly insane amount of chemistry together, especially during joint-interviews. While promoting Focus, the two appeared on BBC’s Top Gear, and right from the beginning, it was clear that the co-stars shared a highly competitive spirit. Margot Robbie was up first to make her laps and had a bit of a scary moment on one of the turns, nearly hitting a cameraman after taking too wide of a turn. After being told that Will Smith would be joining her on the course, Robbie visibly rolled her eyes before asking, “Is he here yet? Did he see that?”
She added, “We’re both very competitive, so…I’d really like to be better than him at something. No one tell him about the cameraman, please. Just tell him I did a really good time. Actually, tell him I did a really bad time so he doesn’t try to beat my good time.” Once Smith finally arrived, via helicopter, of course, the co-stars greeted each other with a hug and some playful banter. Smith ended up with a time just behind Robbie, making her the winner.
The easy camaraderie between them seemed to be more proof that the two were more than just fellow actors. But, honestly, is it that unusual that two professionals, whose job it is to portray close relationships with people they might not know that well, would develop a friendship based on mutual respect? To some, it might seem like the most natural thing in the world, but to others, it’s evidence of something far more scandalous.
This summer’s bombshell revelation from 27-year-old rapper August Alsina, and the subsequent Red Table Talk between Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, brought these rumors to the light once again. After Alsina claimed he’d carried on an affair with Jada a few years before, Will Smith and Jada had a short, but candid conversation about the circumstances that led up to what Jada referred to as an “entanglement.” There were two main quotes that have been used to further the claims that something was going on between Smith and Robbie. First was Smith telling Jada that he would “get you back” for her relationship with Alsina, to which Jada replied with a laugh, “I think you've gotten me back. I think we're good on that, okay?”
During that same episode, Smith also admitted being able to “make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical.” The second line, most of all, has been taken out of context to imply that the sort of “mistakes” Smith made was in reference to his supposed affair with Robbie. Likewise, the quote about getting back at Jada has been taken to mean the same thing. There is very little evidence to suggest that anything inappropriate ever happened between the Suicide Squad stars and the seemingly neverending allegations that something took place are outright offensive.
This is far from the first time that Margot Robbie has been accused of having a fling with one of her famous, male co-stars. Since about 2016, there have been rumors that Robbie was dating or otherwise hooking up with her Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt. The rumors reached such a fever pitch, that a source close to the actor informed Gossip Cop that Pitt found the rumors not only to be “bizarre,” but “rude” as well, considering the fact that Robbie is happily married.
Our tipster went on to say, “It's like [the tabloids and blogs] are dismissive of her personal life because a story about her and Brad sells [magazines or get clicks].” It really doesn’t matter to these outlets that report on these rumors as if they are facts that there are real people, and marriages, involved that could be hurt by the spread of misinformation. Tabloids truly only care about their bottom line, which is why readers should be very skeptical about these sorts of claims.