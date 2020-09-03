Is There Truth To Those Will Smith, Margot Robbie Affair Rumors?

This summer’s bombshell revelation from 27-year-old rapper August Alsina, and the subsequent Red Table Talk between Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, brought these rumors to the light once again. After Alsina claimed he’d carried on an affair with Jada a few years before, Will Smith and Jada had a short, but candid conversation about the circumstances that led up to what Jada referred to as an “entanglement.” There were two main quotes that have been used to further the claims that something was going on between Smith and Robbie. First was Smith telling Jada that he would “get you back” for her relationship with Alsina, to which Jada replied with a laugh, “I think you've gotten me back. I think we're good on that, okay?”