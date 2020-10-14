Is There A New Ariana Grande Album On The Way?

Ariana Grande fans have been dying for a new album ever since Thank U, Next came out in February 2019. Turns out, the next album is closer than you think! On October 14, Grande tweeted,"i can’t wait to give u my album this month." Considering the month of October is already halfway over, fans won't have to wait much longer for the new record.
Grande has been quite productive this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, she appeared on Lady Gaga's pop banger "Rain on Me" from her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The song was an instant hit and was awarded "Song of the Year" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. She also released the charity single "Stuck with U" with Justin Bieber, with all the proceeds being donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation – an organization that funds scholarships for children of COVID-19 frontline workers. The song's music video also won the award for "Best Music Video from Home" at the 2020 MTV VMAs.
We just KNOW this album is going to be one of the year's best and cannot wait to hear it!