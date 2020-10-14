Is There A New Ariana Grande Album On The Way?

Grande has been quite productive this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, she appeared on Lady Gaga's pop banger "Rain on Me" from her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The song was an instant hit and was awarded "Song of the Year" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. She also released the charity single "Stuck with U" with Justin Bieber, with all the proceeds being donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation – an organization that funds scholarships for children of COVID-19 frontline workers. The song's music video also won the award for "Best Music Video from Home" at the 2020 MTV VMAs.