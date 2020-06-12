Is Suri Cruise Moving In With Tom Cruise This Summer?

The tabloid further contends the situation has been “hard” on Suri but she has “no animosity” towards her father and Holmes has even encouraged her daughter to be proud of Tom, even though she has some “concerns.” Yet, the dubious insider insists that Cruise and Holmes have decided to let Suri decide if she wants to join Scientology. “Katie won’t say anything bad about the church and Tom won’t try to push it on Suri. There’s an understanding that it’ll be her decision when she gets older,” the anonymous insider adds.