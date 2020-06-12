Is Suri Cruise Moving In With Tom Cruise This Summer?

Is Suri Cruise moving in with her father, Tom Cruise, this summer? Is Katie Holmes on board with the plan? That is what a new article in a tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop, however, can correct the story.
“Suri at 14 Moving in With Tom!” reads the headline on the latest issue of Star magazine. The tabloid asserts Suri will be spending her summer at a Scientology compound, in Clearwater, Florida after the 14-year-old reached out to her father. The publication also alleges Katie Holmes is considering the plan, despite her reservations about the controversial religion. “Tom and Suri talk a lot. And he’s always trusted that they’d have time to bond in person at some point. He’s thrilled that the time is finally here,” a so-called insider tells the magazine.
The supposed insider continues, claiming that following Holmes and Cruise's split, they both agreed it would be best for Suri to live with Homes in New York City because Cruise “thought at the time it was the correct thing to do under the circumstances.” The alleged insider purports that Cruise does keep in contact with daughter, virtually and "he’s tried to keep an open dialogue going as much as possible."
The tabloid further contends the situation has been “hard” on Suri but she has “no animosity” towards her father and Holmes has even encouraged her daughter to be proud of Tom, even though she has some “concerns.” Yet, the dubious insider insists that Cruise and Holmes have decided to let Suri decide if she wants to join Scientology. “Katie won’t say anything bad about the church and Tom won’t try to push it on Suri. There’s an understanding that it’ll be her decision when she gets older,” the anonymous insider adds.
The story concludes with the unreliable publication asserting Suri is “gearing up for a summer to remember." The suspicious source says Cruise “wants the opportunity to help Suri grow and to be a big, positive influence on her in the years ahead. He loves Suri very deeply, and it pains him that they’ve been separated for so long.”
We’re not sure who this “unnamed source” is that the tabloid got its information from, but the story is completely fabricated. Suri will not be joining her father at the Scientology compound in Florida. Katie Holmes' rep has denied the false narrative and given Star’s poor track record in regards to reporting on Cruise’s relationship with Suri, it’s not shocking the magazine is wrong once again.
In November 2018, the tabloid asserted Tom Cruise was quitting Scientology for Suri. The phony story insisted Cruise was “ready” to cut ties with the religion to reunite with his daughter. That story was also false. Tom Cruise has been involved with Scientology for decades and it is something that is obviously very important to him. There is no indication he has any desire to leave the Church. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation at the time, who confirmed the story the was untrue as well.
The following year, we looked back on a story by the magazine we busted that alleged Cruise was trying to take Suri away from Katie Holmes on Christmas. The unreliable outlet disputed Holmes was panicking because she thought she was going to lose Suri over the holidays. While the magazine tried to insinuate a "reunion" between Suri and Cruise was imminent, it simply wasn’t true. Gossip Cop pointed out that Holmes has full-custody of Suri and Cruise has been estranged from his daughter for years. Something that hasn't changed today, either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.