Is Reba McEntire Still Dating Rex Linn? Here’s What We Know

Reba McEntire and CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn went public with their relationship in October 2020, though the two have mostly kept their romance private since then. It’s surprising that the huge stars have managed to keep themselves out of the spotlight for as long as they have. Their privacy is somewhat of a double-edged sword, however, since their reluctance to step into the spotlight has caused some fans to wonder if the two are still together.

How It All Began For Rex Linn, Reba McEntire

The Reba star and Linn first connected in the early part of 2020. They went on a date sometime in January and sparks flew immediately. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic soon swept the world, forcing people into quarantine in order to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

Regardless, McEntire and Linn continued seeing each other, albeit virtually, as the year went on. In October, on an episode of her Living & Learning podcast, McEntire revealed that their romance had progressed nicely, and the two were now exclusively dating.

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she said of her new boyfriend. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.” She gushed over Linn, describing him as “very interesting, very funny, very smart.”

What’s Going On With The Lovebirds Now?

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been going strong, though they’ve kept a lid on their romance for the most part. Linn has posted a ton of pictures of the red-haired beauty on his Instagram and has even promoted her music videos, playing the part of devoted boyfriend with delight. McEntire tends to keep it cooler on her own social media page.

Her Instagram photos and videos tend to be more related to her projects, though she still takes the time to post occasional snapshots of herself and her beau, usually posed with her various farm animals. The two have the cutest nicknames for each other as well and often splash them around in the captions of their Instagram photos. McEntire calls Linn “Sugar Tot” while Linn calls McEntire “Tater Tot.” Could they be any cuter together?

It’s clear that the two have a lot of love for each other and don’t mind showing it off to the world when they have to, like when they attended the 2020 Country Music Awards and walked the red carpet together. Despite their low-key attitude, they’re obviously quite enamored with each other and it doesn’t look like they plan on quitting each other any time soon.

