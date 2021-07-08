Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Reba McEntire wears a black dress and poses with Rex Linn, in a blue suit, on the CMA red carpet News Is Reba McEntire Still Dating Rex Linn? Here’s What We Know

Reba McEntire and CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn went public with their relationship in October 2020, though the two have mostly kept their romance private since then. It’s surprising that the huge stars have managed to keep themselves out of the spotlight for as long as they have. Their privacy is somewhat of a double-edged […]

 by Brianna Morton
Danny Moder in a grey shirt with Julia Roberts in a black blouse Celebrities Julia Roberts Furious At Husband Danny Moder For Being ‘Irresponsible’ With Their Kids?

Is Julia Roberts upset with husband Danny Moder for his “daredevil antics”? That was on tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and can set the record straight. Julia Roberts Fears Danny Moder Is Bad Influence On Their Kids? In early June, OK! reported that Julia Roberts was furious with her husband, […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin posing together in the 2000s Celebrities Terri Irwin Wants Russell Crowe To Advise Bindi Irwin After Her ‘Attack’ On Her Grandfather?

Is Russell Crowe inserting himself in Terri Irwin’s family drama? One tabloid is claiming this week that the Australian actor’s relationship to the conservationist family may help soothe family tensions with Bindi Irwin’s grandfather. Gossip Cop investigates.  Russell Crowe To the Rescue? Bindi Irwin recently posted an Instagram photo of her father, husband, and father-in-law, […]

 by Cortland Ann
Image of clothes hung up on a rack outside. Lifestyle 4 Budget-Friendly Fashion Brands That Are Sustainable And Eco-Friendly

Cheaply made, mass-produced clothing is the fashion norm, but society is quickly demanding a change for sustainability.

by Dana Hopkins
News

Is Reba McEntire Still Dating Rex Linn? Here’s What We Know

B
Brianna Morton
10:10 am, July 8, 2021
Reba McEntire wears a black dress and poses with Rex Linn, in a blue suit, on the CMA red carpet
(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire and CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn went public with their relationship in October 2020, though the two have mostly kept their romance private since then. It’s surprising that the huge stars have managed to keep themselves out of the spotlight for as long as they have. Their privacy is somewhat of a double-edged sword, however, since their reluctance to step into the spotlight has caused some fans to wonder if the two are still together.

How It All Began For Rex Linn, Reba McEntire

The Reba star and Linn first connected in the early part of 2020. They went on a date sometime in January and sparks flew immediately. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic soon swept the world, forcing people into quarantine in order to avoid contracting the deadly virus. 

Regardless, McEntire and Linn continued seeing each other, albeit virtually, as the year went on. In October, on an episode of her Living & Learning podcast, McEntire revealed that their romance had progressed nicely, and the two were now exclusively dating. 

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she said of her new boyfriend. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.” She gushed over Linn, describing him as “very interesting, very funny, very smart.” 

What’s Going On With The Lovebirds Now?

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been going strong, though they’ve kept a lid on their romance for the most part. Linn has posted a ton of pictures of the red-haired beauty on his Instagram and has even promoted her music videos, playing the part of devoted boyfriend with delight. McEntire tends to keep it cooler on her own social media page. 

Her Instagram photos and videos tend to be more related to her projects, though she still takes the time to post occasional snapshots of herself and her beau, usually posed with her various farm animals. The two have the cutest nicknames for each other as well and often splash them around in the captions of their Instagram photos. McEntire calls Linn “Sugar Tot” while Linn calls McEntire “Tater Tot.” Could they be any cuter together?

It’s clear that the two have a lot of love for each other and don’t mind showing it off to the world when they have to, like when they attended the 2020 Country Music Awards and walked the red carpet together. Despite their low-key attitude, they’re obviously quite enamored with each other and it doesn’t look like they plan on quitting each other any time soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Reba McEntire ‘Losing Her Marbles’ Due To Age

Friends Worried ‘Bloated’ Brendan Fraser’s Dramatic Weight Gain Could Be ‘Fatal’?

Meghan Markle’s Former Chief Of Staff Makes New Revelations About Workplace Amid Bullying Claims

Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

Reba McEntire And Boyfriend Rex Linn Already Having Problems?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.