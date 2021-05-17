Gossip Cop

Royals

Is Prince Charles Future On The Throne In Jeopardy? Here’s What We Know About Queen Elizabeth Skipping Him In Favor of Prince William

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, May 17, 2021
Prince William and Prince Charles walk in front of their wives while wearing black tuxes
(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

One of the most common stories tabloids publish surrounds the United Kingdom’s line of succession. When Queen Elizabeth dies, the throne will pass to Prince Charles, and then to Prince William. This cannot be changed by anyone in the royal family for any reason, so Prince William cannot supersede Prince Charles without a major parliamentary ruling. If you believed the tabloids, you’d think the exact opposite. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about the future of the throne.

Queen Wants Prince Charles Out

According to Woman’s Day, Queen Elizabeth kicked Prince Charles out of the line of succession after the news came out that he had stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls. A source said, “it would have been hard for Harry to make this claim so publicly, but obviously he’d had enough.” Queen Elizabeth “worries that Charles may not be up to being at the helm, like Prince William,” another supposed insider said. While it was refreshing to see a rare tabloid sympathetic toward the Duke of Sussex, the story was hogwash. Queen Elizabeth has no say in the line of succession whatsoever, so Gossip Cop debunked the story.

Dethroned By Meghan Markle

According to New Idea, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only did the interview with Oprah Winfrey in an attempt to get Prince Charles dethroned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said some senior members of the royal family were openly speculating on the race of an unborn Archie. A supposed source said, “Harry and Meghan specifically made the effort to say that it wasn’t either the queen or Prince Philip who made the remarks, and that left the next suspect in line, Charles.” This left his reputation sullied, seemingly on purpose. 

Prince Harry and Markle did not do the interview to dethrone Prince Charles, and the tabloid couldn’t even explain how that would work in the first place. This was a bait and switch story with no foot in reality, so we debunked it.

Interview Jeopardizes The Throne

This sounds awful familiar doesn’t it? According to Star, Prince Charles’ spot on the throne was officially at risk because Markle attacked his character. The piece was largely a copy of the previous New Idea stroy that the racist comments must have come from Prince Charles. Of course, if Markle had actually wanted to jeopardize his chances at winning the throne, why wouldn’t she just say his name? Bad press doesn’t effect the line of succession, so the story was false.

Who’s The New Duke?

In just a wild story, Woman’s Day claimed Prince Charles and Prince Edward were fighting over Prince Philip’s title of Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Charles legally inherited the title and didn’t want to give the title up to his younger brother. A source claimed “It’s obvious the Duke of Edinburgh title will carry a lot of weight in the future,” adding that Prince Charles has “always had a jealous streak and some courtiers worry it might rear its ugly head here.” Prince Philip’s title holds no weight in who gets the throne and will be passed to Prince Edward (probably) when Prince Charles becomes king. There’s no scandal to be found, so the story was false.

