Is OJ Simpson Really Khloe Kardashian's Father?

In the summer of 2018, the same dubious tabloid was busted by Gossip Cop again for incorrectly stating Simpson was begging Kardashian to let him see her daughter, True Thompson. The unreliable paper asserted Simpson was desperately trying to see his “so-called” granddaughter. Despite what the outlet was trying to convey, none of it was true. Gossip Cop spoke to Simpson’s attorney who went on record saying, “Mr. Simpson has said all along that he has absolutely nothing to do with paternity regarding any Kardashian kid (as has Kris Jenner), but he certainly wishes all of them well. His only desire would be that his good friend Robert Kardashian was still living to enjoy his kids and grandkids.”