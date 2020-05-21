Is OJ Simpson Really Khloe Kardashian's Father?

The Kardashian clan has been subjected to some outlandish rumors, but one of the most compelling ones is the idea that OJ Simpson could be Khloe Kardashian’s father. The tabloids have claimed Simpson, who was close friends with Kardashian’s late father, Robert, is the reality star’s real father. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few times the tabloids alleged this to be true.
In August 2017, RadarOnline asserted Kardashian was demanding her mother, Kris Jenner, to tell the truth about her history with OJ Simpson. The website alleged the Good American designer was upset with her mother for not being more upfront about the family’s “shady history.” The dubious outlet insisted Kardashian was “curious” about Jenner’s affiliation with the former athlete and whenever she confronted Jenner about Simpson, the "momager" would “brush her off.” None of this was accurate. Gossip Cop was told by a source close to the situation that the story was untrue. Also, RadarOnline had an untrustworthy track record when it came to reporting on Khloe Kardashian in the past.
Two months later, the tabloid, Star, falsely claimed Simpson called Kardashian after his prison release to address the rumors regarding him being her biological father. A supposed insider told the magazine, “He was on the phone with Khloe the day he got out of jail. He told Khloe that he wasn’t calling to harass her, just to touch base because she and her brother Rob have been on his mind for years.” The publication further contended the former football star even offered to take a paternity test to help ease Khloe Kardashian’s mind. The story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop learned that the supposed conversation between OJ Simpson and Khloe Kardashian never occurred.
In the summer of 2018, the same dubious tabloid was busted by Gossip Cop again for incorrectly stating Simpson was begging Kardashian to let him see her daughter, True Thompson. The unreliable paper asserted Simpson was desperately trying to see his “so-called” granddaughter. Despite what the outlet was trying to convey, none of it was true. Gossip Cop spoke to Simpson’s attorney who went on record saying, “Mr. Simpson has said all along that he has absolutely nothing to do with paternity regarding any Kardashian kid (as has Kris Jenner), but he certainly wishes all of them well. His only desire would be that his good friend Robert Kardashian was still living to enjoy his kids and grandkids.”
In February 2019, Star was debunked by us for saying Simpson confessed to Kardashian that he was her father. Since Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that the two are not father and daughter, it wasn’t hard to disprove the bogus story at the time. Even though the fictitious paper alleged Khloe Kardashian and OJ Simpson “secretly met '' where he supposedly made this reveal, it never happened. Perhaps it’s time the tabloids give it a rest because none of these outlets have any real insight on the Kardashian family or anyone associated with them.