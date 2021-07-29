Is Michael Strahan Seeking Custody Of His Two Girls Amid Legal Fights And Recent Arrest Of Ex-Wife?

Last week, Michael Strahan posted an adorable spread of family vacation photos on his Instagram. Fans were quick to compliment the former football player on his beautiful family; by the looks of it, Strahan and company had a great time. But do the happy photos belie the star’s lengthy ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Jean Muggli?

A Troubled Past

While Strahan took his twin 16-year-old daughters Isabella and Sophie out to the sunny Bahamas, a nasty legal battle was still awaiting him back home. Last month, Strahan’s ex-wife made headlines when she was arrested for harassing her ex-girlfriend, now raising the question of whether Muggli is a danger to their children.

Though Strahan and Muggli divorced in 2006, their divorce battle still rages on. As one might expect, the split was incredibly nasty. Muggli was awarded a massive $15.3 million in spousal support plus an additional $18,000 a month in child support, which was lowered to $13,000 a few years back. Despite the massive sums of money, Muggli says that Strahan still owes her even more payments.

Even in the face of so much drama, Strahan still manages to be a good father and posts pictures of his children often on his Instagram. “My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything,” the star said in an interview with People.

The Battle Rages On

As Strahan’s legal battle lags on, things may turn in his favor with the recent arrest of Muggli. Isabella and Sophia spend their time equally between both parents but the two have been spotted hanging out with their father in New York a lot lately. Muggli’s troubled past also puts her claim to custody in jeopardy as well.

Muggli’s ex, Marianna Ayer, accused the 56-year-old woman of repeatedly harassing her after they broke up as well as abusing their dog. In one frightening instance, Muggli even pulled a fake gun on Ayer, claiming that it was real.

Though it’s unsure if Strahan is pushing for full-custody at this time, it does certainly make him look like a good parent to post vacation photos while his ex is busy getting arrested.

A Good Family Man Nonetheless

Even though things ended terribly between Strahan and Muggli, that doesn’t mean the Good Morning America star still can’t be on good terms with his other exes. Strahan also shares two adult children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

In his autobiography, Strahan opened up about their split. “Wanda and I decided that while we would no longer be married, we would always be family,” he wrote in his autobiography Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life.

Today, Strahan and Hutchins maintain an amicable relationship. After his second divorce, Hutchins even defended Strahan and disclosed child support payments to counter Muggli’s incredibly high demands. Now that’s family! Though the situation surrounding Strahan and his twin daughters remains up in the air, we wish the TV personality a happy resolution to all of this.

