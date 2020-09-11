Is Meghan Markle Pregnant? Latest Pregnancy Rumors About The Duchess Of Sussex

These rigid roles are nowhere close to how the women are in reality, but tabloids know that portraying Markle as a villain is a surefire way to entice readers to spend their hard earned money. It’s a sham and disappointing, but as long as there’s a profit to be made, tabloids will print whatever they want, despite the fact that real people are being hurt by their vicious lies. Even when it comes to something as personal as a pregnancy, there's no shame from these publications. No, Meghan Markle is not pregnant right now, so don't listen to any tabloid that says otherwise until Markle herself says something.