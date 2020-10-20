Is Meghan Markle Pregnant And Leaving Prince Harry? Report Claims She's Living In A Hotel

Prince Harry Is Returning Home, But He's Not Alone

Prince Harry is going to soon come home to England, but it’s not to “face the music” with his grandmother as the tabloid says. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a court date coming up, so both will head back to the UK before the year ends. Gossip Cop is calling this story completely false as all the evidence in this story is either unreliable or completely twisted. The couple recently released their first portrait since leaving the royal family, so clearly, the Sussexes are still in love.