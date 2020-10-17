Is Martha Stewart Seriously Hitting Up Snoop Dogg For Dates? Several Rumors Say Yes

Snoop Dogg The Matchmaker?

We'll give these stories credit for being creative and believable. Stewart is single, and she and Snoop are legitimately pals. But these "insider" quotes and narratives just don't add up to us. For one, Stewart wasn't trying to lure in suitors with her Instagram selfie, even if she did get a dozen or so proposals from lovestruck fans. As she told Parade, she just thought she looked good at the moment. “I was trying to take a picture of a beautiful plant in a pot at the end of the pool and my camera was on reverse,” she told the magazine. “I was in selfie mode and I looked up and I looked nice. The light was so perfect, and I thought, Oh, this is pretty good. I posted it and the rest is, you know, viral!”