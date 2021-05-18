Is Leonardo DiCaprio About To Be A Dad? Multiple Reports Say Camila Morrone Is Pregnant

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone expecting their first child together? That’s what plenty of tabloids have been reporting. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Camila Morrone Hiding A Baby Bump?

In 2019, NW insisted that Morrone was “showing off the beginnings” of a baby bump at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. A source close to the model told the tabloid, “She’s not confirming it, but she’s having a baby.” The magazine insisted that the model was starting to favor more roomy clothing as her pregnancy progressed. DiCaprio had reportedly “warmed up” to the idea of starting a family and was ready to be a father.

Of course, Gossip Cop was able to confirm that the whole report was a hoax, and a familiar one at that. All of 2019, NW was unstoppable with the DiCaprio-Morrone baby rumors, and there was no more truth to this report than the others. It’s even more obvious now that the story was total fiction since the couple remains childless.

Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Start A Family With Camila Morrone?

Last year, Woman’s Day reported that DiCaprio and Morrone “have become super-close during quarantine.” So close, in fact, that when Morrone stepped out for a stroll in West Hollywood, “no one was surprised to see her sporting a bump.” DiCaprio had allegedly been planning to have kids for a long time, but he had just never found the right girl. Apparently, Morrone was the one since she was reported to be “totally blooming” as her pregnancy progressed.

But, of course, there was no truth to this report either. While it’s totally possible that Morrone and DiCaprio want to have kids in the future, it’s obvious now that Morrone was not pregnant at the time of the report. Nearly eight months have passed, and Morrone has maintained her slim figure, making it clear she and DiCaprio were never expecting.

Then, Woman’s Day reported again that the model was pregnant. The tabloid speculated again that Morrone was sporting a baby bump and consulted “insiders” to confirm the couple’s intentions. Of course, there was no more truth to this rumor than the others, and the couple has yet to confirm any pregnancy news or if they even want children for that matter.

Camila Morrone Has A ‘Bun In The Oven’?

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop checked in on a report from Star insisting that Morrone had a “bun in the oven.” The tabloid touched on all the same points. The report detailed how DiCaprio and Morrone are very happy together and want to start a family. The magazine then claimed that Morrone was “looking noticeably rounder around the middle and giving off a certain glow,” insinuating that she was expecting.

That being said, time proved the tabloid wrong. Morrone was not expecting, and the couple has yet to reveal if they plan to ever start a family. The tabloids have cried “baby” so many times for the Titanic star that it’s getting hard to take these reports seriously. It’s obvious that the magazines are starving for a little DiCaprio, but it’d be best to wait for the actor himself to break that news.

More News From Gossip Cop

This Natural Skin Care Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott Over Per Report

Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?

Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While