Is Laura Ingraham Married? Her Dating History Includes Some Prominent Democrats

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham is no stranger to controversy. From her days as a college newspaper editor to her current gig hosting The Ingraham Angle, she has often expressed disdain for various groups of people: pro athletes who support BLM, the LGBTQ+ community, DREAMers. Her unapologetic take on political issues initially led us to think that Laura Ingraham’s husband is most certainly a Republican. But the better question would be: is Laura Ingraham even married? We have the answer, plus a rundown of her past dating history. You might be surprised to learn who some of her former suitors are.

Laura Ingraham Is A Republican Political Pundit

Laura Ingraham, 52, is a longtime right-wing political pundit. She is best known for her daily primetime show, The Ingraham Angle, on Fox News Channel. She also hosts a self-titled podcast, The Laura Ingraham Show, and is the editor-in-chief of the conservative website LifeZette.

It’s no secret that Ingraham is an unabashed conservative. She has faced blowback for her opinions on multiple occasions, including (but not limited to): the time she told LeBron James to keep his political beliefs to himself and “shut and dribble”, ridiculing 17-year-old mass shooting survivor David Hogg, and making outrageous claims that President Obama sent aid to Africa during an Ebola outbreak because of his guilt over slavery and colonialism.

The New York Times described her as an “ardent nationalist.” But U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro took it a step further and succinctly tweeted what many others have felt for a long time—that she’s a white supremacist.

You’re a white supremacist, Laura.



And, no, I don’t think refugees should be kept in war-zone conditions in the most prosperous nation on earth. https://t.co/1MJiYa3QJV — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 3, 2019

Given her worldview, you would think that Ingraham is the devoted wife of a fellow right-winger. Guess again! Her love life has taken bizarre twists and turns over the years, and her list of former beaus might surprise you.

Laura Ingraham Almost Married Beer Distributor James Reyes

In 2005, Ingraham almost made it down the aisle with beer distributor and real estate magnate James Reyes. Details of their relationship were revealed by the Daily News the following year when Reyes was linked to Katie Couric.

“Reyes and the radio host were engaged in April 2005, but soon afterward, Ingraham told her listeners that she was coping with breast cancer, and the wedding was off,” wrote gossip columnists Lloyd Grove and Katherine Thomson. “Friends say that before Ingraham… Reyes canceled his engagement to another Washington woman. Runaway groom?”

According to the Daily Mail, Ingraham was also once engaged to ultra-conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza.

D’Souza, a naturalized American citizen who hails from Mumbai, is behind the 2016 anti-Obama documentary 2016: Obama’s America. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge for making illegal campaign contributions; four years later, he was pardoned by Donald Trump.

It makes sense that someone who has dedicated his life to smearing President Obama would fall in love with the blonde TV host. (Just as predictable? The fact that he also dated right-wing provocateur Ann Coulter.) “It was my mission to marry the all-American girl,” he told Vanity Fair in 2015.

Ingraham was also rumored to have dated a couple of major Republican power players. Back in 1999, she was spotted cozying up to North Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham at The Palm steakhouse in Washington D.C. She initially denied a budding romance, then shifted to a “no comment” stance. Graham’s office also declined to comment.

Props to writer Yashar Ali for finding this little-known intel in old New York Post and Washington Post archives:

You learn something new every day…@LindseyGrahamSC and @IngrahamAngle dated in 1999 per the Washington Post and New York Post. pic.twitter.com/Mg9PGOv5b8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 19, 2018

And is it any wonder she’s a hardcore MAGA disciple? According to The Atlantic, Ingraham once went on a date with Donald Trump. It sounds like it didn’t go well, but it paid off for her TV career years later. Anne Applebaum wrote:

“She has known Trump since the ’90s; they once went on a date, though apparently that didn’t go well—she found him pompous. (‘He needs two separate cars, one for himself and one for his hair,’ she told some mutual friends.) Nevertheless, she was an early supporter of his involvement in politics, even allowing him to rant about birtherism on her show. She has had special access to him throughout his presidency and is one of several people at Fox who speak with him regularly.”

Perhaps the most shocking intel we’ve discovered is that Ingraham’s dating history includes a couple of outspoken Democrats.

According to The New Yorker, she once briefly dated sports journalist and outspoken Democratic pundit Keith Olbermann. But the former MSNBC host was cryptic about the reason things didn’t get serious.

“There were a few problems,” said Olbermann. “There were a few things that I could see were going to be impediments. Oddly, they were not political things.”

Since then, he hasn’t been shy about taking shots at her on social media:

BTW Laura once told me, proudly, that she hadn’t had to have a “real job” since she washed out of her law firm 3 years before. She said this in 1998.



For 23 years her entire career has been in the Infotainment business.



“Shut up and dribble” is hilariously self-confessional https://t.co/4mJkNbfw0o — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 16, 2018

Ingraham is also rumored to have dated New Jersey Democratic Senator Robert Toricelli, as well as former Harvard University president Larry Summers. Her relationship with the latter was even confirmed in an article from the school’s newspaper, The Harvard Crimson.

Does Laura Ingraham Have A Husband?

Ingraham never tied the knot and is officially single. However, her unwed status hasn’t stopped her from becoming a mom. She currently has three adopted children. The first is daughter Marie Caroline, whom she adopted from Guatemala in May 2008. She also added Michael Dmitri and Nikolai Peter—both from Russia—to the family in 2009 and 2011.

“I see purpose in the eyes of a beautiful three-year-old little girl whom I spent years attempting to adopt,” she said in a 2008 speech. “Last month, I was blessed to fly to Guatemala to finally pick her up and bring her home.”

Maybe Ingraham will eventually settle down one day. If she does, it sounds like she may surprise us with whom she picks.