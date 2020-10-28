Is Kylie Jenner Ready To Have More Kids?

Does Kylie Jenner intend to be a one-and-done mom, or does she see more little ones in her future? In a recent appearance on make-up artist James Charles' YouTube channel, the youngest Kardashian shares her thoughts on having more kids.
Posted yesterday, Charles teams up with Jenner to showcase his special FX makeup skills, transforming her into the victim of a wildcat attack in true Halloween spirit. Staying on theme while doing some clever promo work, products from Jenner's new Kylie Cosmetics Wild Thing LeopardCollection, which was released on the 26th, were used to create the stunning look.
During the video, Charles took the opportunity to chat with Jenner about everything going on in her life - her new collection, life after Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and what's going on with daughter Stormi. It was while chatting about parenthood that the question arose of having more children, to which the young mogul gasped and shared her confession.
“I want more so bad," Jenner, 23, tells Charles. "I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have time for that to happen. You can't not want more, almost.”
It's not the first time she's shared these feelings. "I see myself having four kids," she said in a January YouTube video. "I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years."
Jenner seems to be having a blast raising daughter Stormi Webster, whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. "Oh my God she's precious," gushes the beauty mogul. "She's the best baby of all time. She's so smart beyond her years. She's a little over two and a half now. I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time."
But parenthood isn't all about posting cute pics and vids. "Being a parent is stressful," Jenner admits to Charles. "To do the right thing at all times. I read books, I follow Instagram [accounts], I’m trying to learn the best way to raise a kid. But I think every kid is different, so you have to do just whatever you think is better for your child.”
To see the full interview as well as the amazing transformation, check out the video below!