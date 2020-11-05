Will Kris Jenner Be The Next Kardashian To Join 'Dancing With The Stars'?

On Tuesday's episode of the Pretty Messed Up podcast with Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean, Jenner tells the DWTS pro that she would require a very long pre-season practice period. "You know what I would love is if you and I could practice for about three years, get all the dances down and then we could just roll out there," said the KUWTK star. "Roll out all the dances and then I'm in."