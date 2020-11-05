Will Kris Jenner Be The Next Kardashian To Join 'Dancing With The Stars'?

Now that the sun is setting on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans are wondering where they'll see Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner land next. Some have suggested that she follow in her kids' footsteps and shimmy her way onto Dancing With the Stars. But could that really be her next move?
Jenner says yes—but only under certain conditions.
On Tuesday's episode of the Pretty Messed Up podcast with Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean, Jenner tells the DWTS pro that she would require a very long pre-season practice period. "You know what I would love is if you and I could practice for about three years, get all the dances down and then we could just roll out there," said the KUWTK star. "Roll out all the dances and then I'm in."
It's highly unlikely that she would ever receive such a generous handicap, but if she did, it would mark the third time someone in the Kardashian clan competed on the show.
In 2008, Kim Kardashian was a contestant on the seventh season of DWTS. Unfortunately, her rumba performance with pro partner Mark Ballas led to her elimination in week 3.
Three years later, Rob Kardashian joined Season 13 (and was paired with Burke.) The duo finished in second place against J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff, with Rob being hailed for showing the greatest improvement over the course of the season. "Rob had such a great experience though, right?" Burke asked Jenner on the podcast. "In the beginning he was like, cold feet, cold feet ... He should have won."
This marks the second rumor Jenner has had to squash about her post-KUWTK plans. The other—that she could join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—was addressed in a September appearance on Ellen.
Perhaps Jenner will eventually change her mind. If not, we'll always have footage of her trying to join the LA Sparks' Ole Skool Crew: