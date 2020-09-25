Is Kim Kardashian Still Planning To Open A 'Seven-Star Hotel'?

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to hard work, as it seems like the mom of four is always dipping her hand in some sort of new venture. Last year, a tabloid reported that the beauty mogul and her family were expanding their horizons and opening a seven-star boutique hotel. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor when it came out. Here’s a look back on the story and what we’ve uncovered.
A year ago, Heat reported that Kim Kardashian was looking to open a hotel with her family. According to the tabloid, Kardashian, her siblings, and her husband, Kanye West, would run a 10-room hotel. And of course, the magazine added that momager, Kris Jenner, would also be involved. Heat’s insider was quoted stating, "Kim pitched it, as she feels there is room for growth in the millionaire's market. So by 2023, the Kardashians want to have their K-Suites seven-star boutique hotels launched."
It should be noted that no other outlets have reported about this Kardashian “hotel," but Gossip Cop still looked into the story. Heat's source further detailed that the elaborate resort would have rooms that would be priced at several thousand dollars a night and that each room would be carefully designed by members of the family.
The insider continued, saying that the property would have “top-of-the-line sports facilities and a spa, as well as climbing walls, a parkour fitness course, in-room hairdressing and styling, and free Cristal Champagne on tap." And the "piece-de-resistance" was that the hotel would also offer cosmetic procedures such as Botox. As for locations, the outlet revealed that after the famous family opened up their hotel in LA, New York and even Wyoming could also be home to this grand new hotel line.
However, Heat was off-base with this ridiculous and exaggerated story. As we mentioned, there weren't any reports about Kim, let alone of the Kardashians, opening up a hotel. Because of Kim Kardashian’s popularity, it’s hard to believe that more prominent news outlets didn’t speak about this imaginary business venture. The only thing the reality star is working on these days, in addition to KKW beauty, is home decor. According to E! News, Kardashian will be creating a line of household products with everything from bath towels to aromatherapy items to organizers.
As for Heat, the tabloid has created various incorrect stories about the reality star before. For example, Heat is the same magazine that inaccurately stated Kim Kardashian was adopting a baby without Kanye West, which Gossip Cop proved to be untrue. Kardashian was not planning on adopting a child and she and her husband welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, not too long ago.
Recently, we busted Heat for claiming that West demand Kardashian chose between him or her mother, Kris Jenner. Even though West has been making shocking comments on social media lately, Gossip Cop still managed to debunk this phony tale.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.