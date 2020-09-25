Is Kim Kardashian Still Planning To Open A 'Seven-Star Hotel'?

Kim K Is Busy Woman, But A Hotel Isn't On Her List

However, Heat was off-base with this ridiculous and exaggerated story. As we mentioned, there weren't any reports about Kim, let alone of the Kardashians, opening up a hotel. Because of Kim Kardashian’s popularity, it’s hard to believe that more prominent news outlets didn’t speak about this imaginary business venture. The only thing the reality star is working on these days, in addition to KKW beauty, is home decor. According to E! News, Kardashian will be creating a line of household products with everything from bath towels to aromatherapy items to organizers.