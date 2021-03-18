Gossip Cop

Is Katy Perry Wearing A Wedding Ring?

B
Brianna Morton
2:37 pm, March 18, 2021
Katy Perry wearing a pink dress stands with Orlando Bloom, in a blue suit
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Katy Perry was recently spotted out while on a family trip to Hawaii and fans were quick to note that the “Daisy” singer seemed to be rocking a wedding ring on her finger. Perry, who was accompanied by her fiancé Orlando Bloom, as well as Bloom’s son from a previous relationship and the couple’s infant daughter, is now rumored to have gotten secretly hitched to the Lord Of The Rings star.

Katy Perry’s New Bling Sparks Wedding Rumors

While vacationing in Hawaii with her family, Katy Perry was photographed wearing a casual ensemble featuring matching burgundy leggings and a crop top, along with a bright yellow fanny pack. The singer also sported a large set of earrings and, oh yeah, a solid gold band on her left hand

The bling is now setting tongues wagging that the American Idol judge has tied the knot with her longtime love and father of her daughter, Orlando Bloom. The two had reportedly been set to marry in Japan in 2020, but their plans were put on hold after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic made international travel an impossibility. 

It’s a definite possibility that the two decided not to wait for the end of the pandemic to get married. Neither Perry or Bloom’s reps have responded to various requests for comment on the matter, so there hasn’t been a swift denial of the rumors, nor has there been confirmation. Unlike Pete Davidson, who responded with an immediate denial to claims that he had secretly gotten married to a so-called “childhood friend.” We can’t wait to see if the rumors are true.

