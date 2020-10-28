Is Joe Exotic's Zoo Haunted?

Spooky season is here once again! Fans of the hit Travel Channel show Ghost Adventures are in for an especially creepy treat, as host Zak Bagans and his fearless crew of paranormal investigators explore the grounds of Greater Wynnewood Animal Park—a.k.a. Joe Exotic's zoo from the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.
In the episode entitled Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo, which airs this Thursday, October 29th at 9 p.m., the team experiences a host of spine-chilling moments, including what Bagans described as “a presence of dark energy.”
"I really didn't know what to expect," the paranormal sleuther told People. "I had watched [the series], and I'd heard all about it, but as soon as we stepped foot on the property, it was the same kind of chaos and pandemonium."
For avid viewers of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it may come as no surprise that Joe Exotic’s old zoo is haunted. Plenty of shady and sinister events occurred there, from the alleged killing and burying of past-their-prime tigers to the accidental shooting-suicide of Exotic's husband, Travis Maldonado.
In speaking with former staff members of the park, the Ghost Adventures team discovered that supernatural events have been occurring at the zoo for years. Bagans recalled Erik Cowie, one of the zoo-hands featured in the docuseries, telling him: “I don't believe in ghosts. I'm a total skeptic. But I'm going to tell you right now, Travis's spirit sat on my couch for two minutes and I was completely sober.”
The Ghost Adventures’ own investigation was equally as disturbing. Bagans said the crew’s cameras captured clear evidence of paranormal activity, and he even divulged that the production of the show had to be temporarily shut down when cadaver dogs altered to human remains on the property.
"Some really incredible things started happening," Bagans admitted to People. "Honestly the whole chain of events was absolutely amazing and completely unexpected. We were all tripping out."
Want to see what’s going down on the Tiger King’s haunted grounds? Tune into Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo on the Travel Channel tomorrow at 9 p.m. And check out the terrifying trailer below!