'Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Between Him And Tyler, The Creator

Jaden Smith is no stranger to the spotlight. In addition to being the son of megastars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the 22-year-old actor and rapper has been performing since the age of eight. He kicked off his career with a role alongside his dad in the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, and went on to star in films like The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Karate Kid, and After Earth. He’s also released three studio albums and a number of chart-topping hits, including "Never Say Never" with pal Justin Bieber.
But the most interesting thing about Smith is his one-of-a-kind personality and willingness to express himself openly, despite conventional expectations and restrictive social norms. In recent years, many fans have wondered, is Jaden Smith gay? Here, we take a deep dive into what we know about the performer’s love life.
Rumors about Jaden Smith’s dating resume have been swirling for years. He’s been linked to a long list of fellow young stars, including Kylie Jenner, model Sarah Snyder, and actress Odessa Adlon. More recently, the internet has been ablaze with talk that the “Fallen” singer is romantically involved with 29-year-old rapper Tyler, the Creator (more on that story in a bit).
But despite Jaden Smith’s past relationships and the media’s speculations about his love life, it appears that the performer is single (for now, at least).
So how did all of the Tyler, the Creator gossip get started? Well, as it turns out, it was Jaden Smith who instigated it. During the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival back in November of 2018, Smith got up on stage and declared:
“I just wanna say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so [expletive] much. And I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother [expletive] boyfriend! And he’s been my [expletive] boyfriend my entire life! It’s true!”
As the crowd went wild, he added: “You take anything away from this [expletive] show, that’s what you need to take away.”
Smith also reaffirmed the statement on Twitter, writing: "Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can't Deny It Now" (although he deleted the tweet soon after). During the musical festival declaration, Tyler can be seen on a fan-recorded video responding with laughs, and the “Who Dat Boy" rapper later replied to Smith’s tweet with "Hahaha you a crazy n*a man."
A few months later, Smith added fuel to the fire after Tyler, the Creator won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. “My boyfriend just won a Grammy,” Smith proudly tweeted.
What was not clear back then (or now, for that matter) was if the After Earth actor was making jokes about his relationship with Tyler or being serious. Neither performer has made a clear public statement about their relationship, causing media and fans to speculate about the pair’s relationship.
But it is clear that the two performers are close, both personally and professionally. Last year, in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's "Beats 1," Smith opened up about working with Tyler, the Creator:
"Man, I'm so happy to have this feature from him," Jaden said of Tyler’s appearance on his single, "Noize." "It's the first time. It might be the most talked-about song of the album. You have to hear Tyler's verse. People are going to listen to Tyler's verse, and they're going to come back and look at this, and they're going to think it's really funny. Listen to Tyler's verse. It's probably like... It's insane. I'm not going to ruin it, but it's literally insane...people are not ready. And that's a fact. This is so far off guard. It's going to be hilarious."
Despite the numerous declarations of love (and many, many media reports), it does not appear that Jaden Smith and Tyler, the Creator are actually a couple. Smith has also never officially commented on his sexual orientation. However, the innovative star has become an LGBTQ+ icon for his gender-fluid fashion choices. In 2016, he appeared in a pleated skirt, and cool leather jacket for a Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign. He also created his own non-binary fashion line, MSFTS.
In a 2016 interview with Variety, Smith said he created the line for “the girl that wants to be a tomboy or the boy that wants to wear a skirt, and people try to condemn. We’re here for you. Tell us your stories. If someone at your school’s trying to pick on you, it doesn’t matter because Jaden Smith’s got your back.”
Smith also credited his famous parent with helping establish such a strong sense of self: “My parents told me that the world was harsh and that we had to be strong within ourselves,” he said.
We love that Jaden is so confident in his skin and unafraid to express himself—no matter who he's dating!