'Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Between Him And Tyler, The Creator

Jaden Smith is no stranger to the spotlight. In addition to being the son of megastars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the 22-year-old actor and rapper has been performing since the age of eight. He kicked off his career with a role alongside his dad in the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, and went on to star in films like The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Karate Kid, and After Earth. He’s also released three studio albums and a number of chart-topping hits, including "Never Say Never" with pal Justin Bieber.

But the most interesting thing about Smith is his one-of-a-kind personality and willingness to express himself openly, despite conventional expectations and restrictive social norms. In recent years, many fans have wondered, is Jaden Smith gay? Here, we take a deep dive into what we know about the performer’s love life.