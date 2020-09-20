Is It True Kaia Gerber Is Hung Up On Cara Delevingne And Can't Move On?

There are a few issues Gossip Cop has with this story. If Kaia Gerber is with Jacob Elordi, doesn’t that mean she has moved on? And if Gerber is dating someone else, why would she be still "hoping" things work out between her and Delevingne? Regardless of what OK! is trying purport, none of if is true. We corrected the rumor that Gerber and Delevingne were in a relationship a while ago. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Gerber who confirmed that the two were never together. It seems like once again OK! created a fictitious and dramatic tale purely from its overactive imagination.