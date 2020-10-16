Is Ice Cube Working With Trump Administration?

Earlier this week, a senior advisor for the Trump administration thanked actor and rapper Ice Cube for joining forces with the President to help him develop his “Platinum Plan” platform. Under this campaign, Trump pledges to bring nearly $500 billion into Black communities, as well as improve health care, provide capital for Black businesses, expand educational opportunities, and more.
The announcement created quite a stir among fans of the West Coast rapper, many of whom took to social media to express their distrust.
But Ice Cube quickly shot back. The Barbershop and Friday star clarified that while he was contacted by the Trump administration about his Contract With Black America (CWBA) initiative, he has not endorsed the President or his democratic opponent, Joe Biden.
Ice Cube also made it clear that he believes it's important to work with both political parties to help the Black community.