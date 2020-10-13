Is Gwen Stefani Overly Controlling Of Blake Shelton? Multiple Reports Say Yes

Gwen Stefani Doesn't Trust Kelly Clarkson Around Blake Shelton?

In August, the Globe reported that Gwen Stefani only returned to The Voice to keep tabs on Blake Shelton. The paper dubbed Stefani as “jealous” while alleging the singer’s only intentions in rejoining the singing competition was to come between Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. The Globe’s insiders stated Stefani was concerned Clarkson would "make moves" on Shelton, adding that Shelton was a “shoulder to cry on” for Clarkson amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “I get why Gwen is pissed. Suddenly Blake’s on the phone and texting to comfort Kelly — who just happens to be attractive and talented,” asserted the so-called insider. The story wasn’t even remotely true. Recently, Clarkson and Stefani sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight where Stefani praised her fellow co-host and had nothing but good things to say about her,