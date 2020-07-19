Is 'Glee' Really Cursed? Gossip Cop Investigates

With the recent drowning death of Glee star Naya Rivera, whispers of a so-called “Glee Curse” have reemerged. Because Rivera’s body was found on a particularly macabre anniversary, these whispers have grown in size and are practically shouts. Gossip Cop believes in facts, not superstitions, so we’re here to dispel any notions of a supposed “curse” and explain why this concept would be put to rest, especially since there are families who are still grieving.
Recently, Naya Rivera’s tragic death has sparked interest in the phenomena once again, with some people holding up her accidental drowning as proof that the "curse" has struck once again. For those not aware, rumors of a “Glee curse” first emerged sometime after actor Cory Monteith's death from a toxic mixture of drugs. Five years later, another actor from the show, Mark Salling, who once dated Rivera, committed suicide after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. Rivera’s body was also discovered on the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.
Somehow these three deaths, along with any other bad thing that happens to any of the former Glee cast members, are held up as proof of the existence of this so-called “curse.” Lea Michele was said to have been hit by the “curse” as well after former cast members spoke about their experience working with the actress on Glee. Though Michele was called out for some pretty nasty allegations, it’s beyond foolish to compare that incident with those deaths.
Both Monteith and Rivera suffered tragic accidents that wound up leading to their deaths. Their accidental deaths are in no way proof of any curse. And Mark Salling, though any death is of course tragic, cannot be separated from his crimes. He wasn’t cursed, he engaged in acquisition and possession of one of the most vile things an adult can have. He made the decision to engage in that criminal behavior and, as a result, had to stand and face justice. He chose to take his own life rather than face trial for his alleged crimes, and that can not be considered a curse. To call it that, and to compare his actions to the deaths of his co-stars, is to sully the name of those co-stars.
If we can be honest for a moment, the only people who refer to recent events as part of some sort of curse are people who lack imagination. These people can not believe that multiple people from the same show, which was a huge ensemble cast, by the way, could have terrible things happen to them and even lost their lives. We’re lucky that very few people from the show so far have had such tragic events transpire in their lives. The very last thing anyone should be doing at this time is trying to peddle any theories about a “curse.”