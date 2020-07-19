Is 'Glee' Really Cursed? Gossip Cop Investigates

Both Monteith and Rivera suffered tragic accidents that wound up leading to their deaths. Their accidental deaths are in no way proof of any curse. And Mark Salling, though any death is of course tragic, cannot be separated from his crimes. He wasn’t cursed, he engaged in acquisition and possession of one of the most vile things an adult can have. He made the decision to engage in that criminal behavior and, as a result, had to stand and face justice. He chose to take his own life rather than face trial for his alleged crimes, and that can not be considered a curse. To call it that, and to compare his actions to the deaths of his co-stars, is to sully the name of those co-stars.