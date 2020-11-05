Is Emma Stone Ready To Have Kids?

Is Emma Stone ready to be a mommy? It sure sounds like it!
The 31-year-old actress, who voices the character Eep in the upcoming animated film The Croods: A New Age, is notoriously low key in regard to her personal life. But in a recent interview with ET, Stone revealed that she definitely possesses maternal instincts.
"I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," Stone told Macklin Cohen (the 5-year-old was sitting in for his dad, ET host Matt Cohen). "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ... They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."
The Oscar-winning actress reportedly married Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary in September. The pair met during her SNL hosting duties in 2016—about a year after Stone's break-up with The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield—but their March nuptials were delayed due to the coronavirus. While there's very little info on their relationship, the one thing McCary was willing to make public was the day she said, "Yes."
According to a source who spoke to People, “She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that. He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”
And in 2017, another insider echoed similar sentiments about her partner. "[McCary has] never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them,” said the source. “Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill.”
The Croods: A New Age comes out on November 25.