Is Ellen DeGeneres Quitting Her Talk Show?

Ellen Quits After Defending Kevin Hart?

A month later, the Globe asserted DeGeneres was leaving her show following the backlash she received for supporting Kevin Hart. The TV host defended Hart after homophobic tweets he posted years ago resurfaced. DeGeneres asked the public to forgive the comedian, but her decision to stand behind Hart was met with criticism from the LGBT community. “Ellen is used to being a beloved TV icon, and she feels she's getting too old to be the object of bullying," a sketchy insider told the magazine. Although it was true that a lot of people weren’t happy with DeGeneres’ decision to back Hart, the actress was not leaving her show because of the reaction. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to DeGeneres who confirmed the story was fabricated.