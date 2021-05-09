Is Dick Van Dyke Still Alive? Here’s His Health Status In 2021

Every now and then you hear a familiar Hollywood name and wonder if that person is still around. Take Dick Van Dyke, who has been working since the 1940s. The actor and comedian has done it all—radio, stage, film, and TV. He also boasts a SAG Life Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But given Dick Van Dyke’s age, many people wonder what their grandparents’ favorite entertainer is doing these days. In fact, most people’s instinct is to ask, “Is Dick Van Dyke still alive?” Get the whereabouts of the showbiz legend and find out how he’s doing in 2021.

Is Dick Van Dyke Still Alive In 2021?

Yes! Dick Van Dyke is alive and well. In June, he will join Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, and Midori as an honoree at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Van Dyke has spent recent years using his name recognition to talk about social and political issues that are close to his heart. For instance, he endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 primaries. He also turns to Instagram to encourage followers to vote and get vaccinated.

Van Dyke did his part to help his community during the pandemic by giving to the less fortunate. Just last month, he made a surprise appearance at the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, a nonprofit organization that offers ESL classes and matches day laborers with employers. The Daily Mail reported that the actor passed out stacks of money to a group of prospective employees from his car window. It’s unknown how much he gave away, but it was an incredible gesture for a man who is at an increased risk for severe illness if he contracts COVID-19.

“I didn’t know the answers, but I could feel that the things that gave life meaning came from a place within and from the nurturing of values like tolerance, charity, and community,” he wrote in his 2011 book, My Lucky Life in and Out of Show Business.

What Is Dick Van Dyke’s Age?

(Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.com)

Van Dyke was born on December 13, 1925, which makes him 95 years old.

“I’m circling the drain,” he joked to Showbiz 411 in April. “I never thought I’d live this long. I don’t know how I did it.”

Perhaps his boundless joy and love of performing have something to do with making it this far. As the Bye Bye Birdie actor once remarked via an Instagram meme, “You don’t stop dancing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop dancing.” He’s often seen on social media humming and cutting a rug with the energy of someone decades younger.

“All I have to do is stay alive until [the Kennedy Center Honors],” he said with a laugh. “We’ll just keep on doing what we’re doing.”

Dick Van Dyke Had A Health Scare In 2013

Van Dyke’s wasn’t always in the best shape. In the 1970s, he had a three-week hospital stay to treat alcoholism. He is also a lifelong smoker who switched from cigarettes to nicotine gum in the 2000s.

After those two addictions were laid to rest, Van Dyke faced a new medical issue. In 2013, he canceled a public appearance, citing “a yet-to-be diagnosed neurological disorder.”

He later revealed on Twitter that dental implants had caused nearly a decade of debilitating pain.

It seems that my titanium dental implants are the cause of my head pounding. Has anyone else experienced this? Thanks for all your replies — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) May 30, 2013

According to a 2012 study, roughly one percent of dental implant patients suffer from “nerve injuries and found problems with pain, speech, eating and kissing.” There’s no word on whether or not Van Dyke removed his implants, but we hope he found a solution to his troubles!

What Is Dick Van Dykes Health Status In 2021?

For someone five years away from being a century-old, Van Dyke is looking fabulous. He credits his health to quitting bad habits and adopting good ones. For instance, he told the Daily Mail in 2016 that he eats blueberries every day for their beneficial antioxidants. He also stressed the importance of staying active.

“I go to the gym every day,” he told the outlet. “I also go to dance rehearsal… Age is more than a number, it’s a mindset.”

Van Dyke confessed that he still takes pleasure in fried chicken and ice cream. But he wasn’t kidding about his fitness regimen. Check out this workout he posted on Instagram this week. “Keep moving!! No excuses!!” he told his followers.

“If I am out shopping and hear music playing in a store, I start to dance,” he wrote in his 2016 memoir Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Living Well Longer. “If I want to sing, I sing. I read books and get excited about new ideas. I enjoy myself. I don’t think about the way I am supposed to act at my age—or at any age.”

We’re thrilled to see that Dick Van Dyke remains a lovable and spry role model. Both Boomers and younger generations would benefit from following his cues.