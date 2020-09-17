Is Christina Aguilera A Diva? Let's Look At The Worst Rumors About Her Behavior

Did Christina Spend All Of Her Money? Here's What Really Happened

The tabloids then switched tactics and purported Aguilera was going broke. In late 2019, the National Enquirer asserted Aguilera was “spending money like a drunken sailor” and was down to her last $300,000. The paper contended that the singer was still living like “royalty” but she owed a lot of money for her house and credit card bills. The outlet further stated Aguilera was hoping to “cash in” on the Mulan remake. Yet, the Enquirer’s sister publication, Star, stated months prior that the singer was “dragging her feet” in regards to working on a song for the movie. Which one was it? Aguilera was starring in her Las Vegas residency at the time, which meant she had plenty of cash coming in. So what was the Enquirer talking about? We busted the bogus story when it came out.