Is Cameron Diaz Returning To Acting?

After six years of keeping a low profile, is Cameron Diaz finally considering a return to acting?
On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress sat down with Naomi Campbell for the supermodel's YouTube show, No Filter with Naomi. Diaz, who was last seen in the 2014 film adaptation of Annie, sounds content with her current life. But with some coaxing from Campbell, she doesn't entirely rule out a return to acting.
"I feel really resolved,” says Diaz. “I never say never to anything, first off, but I feel really resolved. I haven’t made a movie since like… 2013, 2014. It’s been a long time, and girl, I’m okay with that. There’s no part of me that’s like, 'I gotta get back in front of the camera, I gotta go act!' I don’t feel that way. That’s not to say I won’t someday, but I’m really resolved where I’m at right now."
“When you do your first movie now that you’re a mom—because you’re going to do it—it’s going to be a different Cami,” Campbell replied.
Diaz jokes that she's already been forgotten by audiences. "I’ll come back and people we’ll be like, "There’s a new older actress on the scene,'" she says with a laugh. "But we’ll see what happens. I never say never to anything."
Until then, Diaz is busy in her biggest role yet: being a new mom. Last December, she and her husband of five years, musician Benji Madden, announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Raddix. Don't expect to see baby pics anytime soon, though—the couple has been quite strict about keeping her out of the spotlight.
Diaz is also keeping herself occupied with a new side hustle, Avaline—a clean wine brand she co-founded with her business partner, Who What Wear founder Katherine Power. Selections from their portfolio are organic, vegan-friendly, free of added sugars, concentrates, and unnecessary additives with minimal sulfates.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.